A cosy revolution: NeceSera takes Milan Fashion Week by storm

Founded by dynamic sisters Riddhi and Sudiksha Jain, NeceSera is all about that buttery-soft fabric magic. Each piece is crafted with innovative blends designed to be both incredibly comfortable and long-lasting, ready to withstand the rigors of everyday life. The Arrivato collection features transeasonal essentials that embrace the latest trends while ensuring you look chic wherever you go. Versatility is key, allowing each item to flow effortlessly between seasons and occasions.

Riddhi Jain, Founder of NeceSera, expressed her excitement: “We’re thrilled to showcase our vision of quality and timelessness in everyday wear on the global stage. NeceSera is all about slow fashion—long-lasting trends and the coziest fabrics!”

Co-Founder Sudiksha Jain added, “NeceSera was born to revolutionise loungewear, and with our new transitional collection, we’re changing the game. Each piece seamlessly fits into any social setting, promoting a lifestyle of conscious living.”

This vibrant debut not only boosts the brand's visibility but also proves that homegrown talent can shine alongside established luxury labels.