This all-black leather collection harmonises the contrasting ideas of sharpness & fluidity

London Fashion Week, celebrated for its creative energy, recently provided an ideal backdrop for Fierce London to launch its latest collection, Fierce Ascendancy. True to its name, the collection embodies strength, dominance, and an unyielding rise to power, evident in its striking silhouettes. The dramatic setting of a baroque church enhanced the collection’s bold, commanding designs.
Fierce Ascendancy is inspired by the raw strength of modern trailblazers, utilising a resilient all-black palette where leather symbolises durability and power. The collection breaks gender barriers, celebrating both masculinity and femininity as essential elements of true strength. Each piece—from sharply tailored leather jackets and oversized coats for men to sculpted bodysuits and flowing leather trench coats for women—reflects the wearer’s inner strength, crafted to inspire confidence and draw attention.
“Fierce Ascendancy, our all-black leather collection, captures the core of power and luxury. It harmonises the contrasting ideas of sharpness and fluidity, creating a cinematic experience that combines traditional craftsmanship with futuristic design,” says Shubh Goyal, creative director of the brand.
The designs in this collection fuse powerful elegance, featuring a monochromatic black palette that highlights the timeless sophistication of leather. For men, it includes structured leather jackets with sharp lines, tailored trousers, and oversized coats that project authority. For women, the pieces find a balance between sensuality and strength, featuring sculpted bodysuits, flowing trench coats, and fitted blazers that honor both femininity and power.
Intricate details, bold shoulders, and a seamless blend of form and function encapsulate the ethos of Fierce Ascendancy, challenging conventions and redefining modern luxury streetwear.
Price on request.