Here are what these seven Kolkata fashion brands bringing this Puja!

Choosing the right attire for the five days of festivities is a tough job. To make it easier, we have scouted some new collections from a few city labels, who have some great ethnic and fusion options on offer.
Rupsha Ganguly’s Rooh by Rupsha has a festive edit called Aparna, which is named after her mother Aparna Ganguly, who is also the cofounder of the brand. The edit, as Rupsha shares, is all about women prioritising herself, taking care of herself and not caring about what the outer world thinks of her. The collection has saris and blouses with a modern edge, mostly lacey, and each piece is unique in its own way and are super comfortable. Blouse: INR 1,200 onwards, sari: INR 2,000 onwards. Available online
V Cut-The Blouse Expert’s festive edit Mithila is a stunning collection of blouses inspired by the timeless artistry of Kolkata. Drawing from the rich heritage of Kumartuli’s clay craftsmanship, the intricate beauty of jamdani weaves, and the vibrancy of the city, Mithila captures the essence of celebration, tradition, and elegance. Designed for the modern yet tradition-loving women, each piece marries simplicity with festive grandeur. The collection embodies divine grace and power of the goddess Durga, with rich, bold colours and elegant, minimalistic cuts, that are perfect for the season’s celebrations. INR 1,500 onwards. Available online and in stores.
Dr Gouri and Sandip Saha’s label, Naksh’s unique hand block printed silk saris along with designer menswear are made for couples who love twinning. The collection comes in pure, handwoven fabrics. And their cotton dresses with their signature block print designs are to die for. The designs come in all sizes and colours. INR 2,000 onwards. Available online
Debarati Guha’s Studio Sanjh has two collections for this Durga Puja. One range consists of pure khadi jamdani saris and kurtas, completely handwoven by weavers from a remote village in Burdwan— for those who have subtle, sophisticated preferences. For those who like statement pieces to rule their closet, there is a range of clothing boasting quirky, cotton handblock prints, a niche of the brand. Jamdani: INR 2,200 onwards, handblock: INR 1,300 onwards
Anushree Ghosh’s label, Maan’s festive edit Agomoni is around the Bengali folk tale celebrating the return of goddess Parvati to her parent’s home on the eve of Durga Puja. The outfits in the collection, comprising dresses and co-ord sets, are kept unconventional with an amalgamation of red and white colour throughout. INR 800 onwards. Available online
Quirkybae, a Kolkata-based sustainable fashion brand by Shrutanwita Chakraborty and Ujan Ganguly, is known for its bold and playful aesthetics. Its latest collection features zerowaste appliqué designs, bamboo saris, and quirky patchwork shirts, embodying Quirkybae’s commitment to sustainable fashion and inclusivity. One of the highlights of this festive edit is the beautiful range of block-printed bamboo saris— a fusion of tradition and modern sustainability. Bamboo fabric, known for its cotton-like comfort, luxurious and lustrous feel, is more sustainable than conventional cotton. These saris are adorned with sophisticated floral and abstract block prints, blending elegance with eco-friendly designs. INR 1,999 onwards. Available online.
Sriparna Ray’s Bhomra Design Co. marries Bengal’s beloved traditional weaves of jamdani, taant and Dhakai tangail with vintage and modern wear this Puja. The festive collections Lazy Bird and Love Letters celebrate the undeniable legacy and craft of intricately woven border jamdanis and traditional kankra butis from years gone by. The brand has worked closely with families who have preserved this traditional craft through generations. The most complex and forgotten extra weft karat border patterns were brought to life, on jewel-toned fabrics, with colours that are different from the usual. The collections also pay homage to delicate hand embroidery on handwoven organza, men’s wear, and fluid silhouettes that shift between contemporary and traditional. INR 5,000. Available online or at their store.