House of Sause: Revolutionising streetwear with augmented reality

We spoke to Akhilesh to learn more about this new collection:

Can you explain how augmented reality enhances the functionality of each piece in this collection?

There is a QR code attached to every piece that leads you to an Instagram filter, which is interactive only with that specific design on the shirt.

What inspired the choice of dragons as the central motif for this collection?

Dragons are very relevant in pop culture today. There’s a rich cultural significance surrounding dragons, especially in Asia. They are, in fact, a sign of good fortune. Since we were launching in Singapore, we thought we could do something around dragons. We are glad everything fell into place.

With each piece limited to 100 units, how does this exclusivity impact the design and production process?

It is certainly more expensive to produce since it’s in such limited quantities. Design-wise, it pretty much remains the same. We put our heart and soul into every des-ign we create. This was no different.

How does the 3D virtual store enhance the shopping experience for customers, and what are some key features of this virtual environment?

We strive to bridge the gap between physical and online shopping. The virtual store offers a shopping experience like no other. It gamifies shopping, which will definitely reduce the bounce rates on our website.

Price ranges between Rs 3,999 and Rs 7,999. Available online.

