Puja special: Actor Ishaa Saha dazzles in ensembles from designer Saroj Jalan’s new festive edit

One of the leading wedding festive fashion designers in Kolkata, couturier Saroj Jalan’s creations have been impressing the sartorial world with a touch of indigenous craft tradition fused with modern aesthetics for over two decades. A revivalist of local craft, Saroj’s latest festive edit, Eternal Reverie, too is versatile and exquisite enough to take you through all the occasions this fall-winter season. With Durga Puja right around the corner, we checked out her vibrant range, curating four ensembles that simply spelt out ‘Puja vibes’ with their fancy silhouettes, smooth and comfortable fabrics and gorgeous jewel tones. This time around, we have Ishaa Saha — one of the most popular young actors in Tollywood — playing our muse and simply slaying in the looks styled impeccably by Poulami Gupta. Here are some exclusive looks from the newly launched collection as Saroj draws out the details of her festive edit and shares tips on how to look your best during the four days of Puja. Excerpts from our chat: