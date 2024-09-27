This designer label’s festive edit is inspired by the Sundarbans and underscores feminine power

NIFT Alumna Writuparna Kar’s four-year-old label Wrii Studio has already cemented its place among the frontrunners in emerging homegrown city labels for its thrust on unusually complex designs in jamdani weaves. Her festive collection Abhaya, too has fresh notes of design narrative inspired by the rich cultural heritage and resilience of the Sunderbans. This collection brings together the elegance of pure cotton in delicate pastel shades with contrasting, nature-in-spired motifs that capture the essence of survival and strength. The motifs, drawn from the traditional art of Sunderban’s patachitra, tell stories of the daily struggles faced by the region’s inhabitants—stories of cohabiting with the wild, enduring the harshness of nature, and standing firm against the threats that lurk in the shadows. “Each sari is a reflection of these tales, a tribute to the resilience and courage that define the people of Sunderbans. The inspiration behind Abhaya is deeply rooted in the parallels between the survival instincts of the locals and the daily battles many women face in their lives. The collection draws a poignant comparison between the unseen dangers in a woman’s life and the ever-present threat of tigers in the wild, symbolising the hidden perils that women often confront,” says Writuparna. To this effect , Writuparna has embraced the complexities of traditional craftsmanship, opting for fine cotton in contrasting colours that allows for a delicate yet striking aesthetic.