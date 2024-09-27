This Kolkata label's festive edit offers a mix of traditional and modern styles
Homegrown fashion brand label Sukanya’s festive collection, Boho-Milan, is a meld of fluid modern, efficacy styles and tradition. A look at their fresh collection gives one this exact mood —the beautiful silhouettes, including Jamdani dresses, co-ords, kaftans and saris that are very vibrant, easy yet traditional in their look and feel. “Considering the diversity in fashion that our city is witnessing currently, we have also launched some light-weight garments, along with Jamdani. These outfits, in captivating hues of midnight blue, hot pink, mellow yellow, lilac lavender, fresh mint, and monochromes, are designed using a melange of crepe silk, modal silk, glass tissue, and our all-time favourite cotton,” says Sukanya Guha, the founder-designer of the label. When it comes to festive designs, Sukanya has carefully curated an array of styles like collar patterns, including the Peter Pan shirt collars and a variety of necklines, such as the sweetheart neckline, round neckline, and halter neckline. “Our festive edit this year, embraces a funky ’70s and ’80s vibe with a retro twist and a touch of quirk. As it’s the biggest festive season in Bengal, the design elements I opted for this festive season include hand embroidery works, prints on bright fabrics, and thread works on Jamdani fabrics,” adds Sukanya. What’s refreshing in the collection is the set of new kaftans featuring floral and bandhani motifs, suitable for all age and size. These handwoven jamdani kaftans come in monochromes and pastel shades with side slits for that easy breezy feel. The men’s collection too offers a good variety of options in ethnic styles. Sukanya takes us through the festive trends. Excerpts from our chat:
What are the Puja trends this year?
Blending traditional elements with contemporary styles is the key to fashion this Puja. Sustainable fabrics and eco-friendly materials like organic cotton and recycled fabrics are in and so are vibrant colours such as emerald green, deep blue, and maroon paired with metallic accents. Traditional garments like saris and lehengas are being reimagined with modern cuts and draping styles, and embellishments like intricate embroidery, mirror work. Bead detailing are also in vogue, adding a touch of opulence. Combining traditional and Western styles, like pairing kurtas with jeans or skirts, is gaining popularity. Bold jewellery pieces and intricate headpieces are back in vogue, too.
Is the demand for handloom and handwoven saris and attires growing over the years?
Yes, and it is expected to grow significantly over the coming years. Several factors contribute to this trend, including the rise in the number of eco-conscious consumers leading to the culture of sustainable practices and a rising appreciation for traditional craftsmanship and artisanal products.
How do you incorporate sustainability in your label?
We use eco-friendly materials, including organic and recycled fabric. We try to reduce waste during and after production and support fair labour practices, ensuring a fair wage system and safe working conditions. We also encourage consumers to invest in quality pieces that offer longevity and value for money.
What are the five Puja wardrobe essentials?
A vibrant, embellished statement sari in a bold colour or unique fabric is a must-have for any festive occasion. You can also go for an embellished kurta in a rich colour with intricate embroidery or sequin work. Accessorise it with a comfortable pair of juttis in metallic or bold colours and a festive scarf or dupatta, a heavy statement jewellery piece like a bold necklace or chandelier earrings.
Your upcoming collections?
My upcoming collection will feature new variations of kaftans, driven by my passion for creating more styles of them. Something exciting is on the horizon. I’ll continue experimenting with colour palettes, textiles, cuts, and silhouettes, blending classic styles with a modern twist, inspired by nature and diverse cultures.
Plans for your label?
Plans include participating in renowned fashion weeks across India, focusing on expanding our collections, and pushing the boundaries of innovation. As we step into our seventh year, we’re also committed to contributing a portion of our income to charity, and staying true to one of our brand’s core values.