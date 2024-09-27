This Kolkata label's festive edit offers a mix of traditional and modern styles

Homegrown fashion brand label Sukanya’s festive collection, Boho-Milan, is a meld of fluid modern, efficacy styles and tradition. A look at their fresh collection gives one this exact mood —the beautiful silhouettes, including Jamdani dresses, co-ords, kaftans and saris that are very vibrant, easy yet traditional in their look and feel. “Considering the diversity in fashion that our city is witnessing currently, we have also launched some light-weight garments, along with Jamdani. These outfits, in captivating hues of midnight blue, hot pink, mellow yellow, lilac lavender, fresh mint, and monochromes, are designed using a melange of crepe silk, modal silk, glass tissue, and our all-time favourite cotton,” says Sukanya Guha, the founder-designer of the label. When it comes to festive designs, Sukanya has carefully curated an array of styles like collar patterns, including the Peter Pan shirt collars and a variety of necklines, such as the sweetheart neckline, round neckline, and halter neckline. “Our festive edit this year, embraces a funky ’70s and ’80s vibe with a retro twist and a touch of quirk. As it’s the biggest festive season in Bengal, the design elements I opted for this festive season include hand embroidery works, prints on bright fabrics, and thread works on Jamdani fabrics,” adds Sukanya. What’s refreshing in the collection is the set of new kaftans featuring floral and bandhani motifs, suitable for all age and size. These handwoven jamdani kaftans come in monochromes and pastel shades with side slits for that easy breezy feel. The men’s collection too offers a good variety of options in ethnic styles. Sukanya takes us through the festive trends. Excerpts from our chat: