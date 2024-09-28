Collection 'Sartorial Festive', from the house of this Mumbai-based label, presents chic understated elegance

Over the years, Sarah & Sandeep has garnered a loyal following, including numerous celebrities such as Rajkummar Rao, Kartik Aryan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Vijay Varma and Hardik Pandya. Their latest collection of handmade knits, tailored to both men and women, received an enthusiastic response across various cities in India, showcasing the brand’s ability to resonate with a contemporary audience. We catch up with Sarah, co-founder and director; and Sandeep, co-founder and creative director, to discuss their latest wedding collection, Sartorial Festive, which has just hit the shelves.

At the heart of the Sartorial Festive edit lies Sarah & Sandeep’s signature design philosophy, characterised by geometric precision and understated elegance. Each piece is meticulously crafted, combining clean lines with intricate surface ornamentation that adds a touch of subtle opulence. A standout feature of this collection is the innovative styling of traditional Indian wear, creatively paired with their signature ‘Jenny and Manny’ trousers, offering a fresh and contemporary twist on bridal and ceremonial attire.

Sandeep elaborates, “The new wedding collection, Sartorial Festive, is a tribute to the modern bride and groom who seek minimalism in their wedding attire. The collection is inspired by the evolving sartorial needs of today’s couples, focusing on a blend of contemporary and timeless design elements.” The inspiration behind Sartorial Festive draws from the brand’s hallmark geometric elements, such as pintucks and S-curve embroidery, artfully combined with intricate ornamental buttons and brooches.