Collection 'Sartorial Festive', from the house of this Mumbai-based label, presents chic understated elegance

Mumbai-based Sarah S Gonsalves and Sandeep Gonsalves embarked on a remarkable journey in 2012 with a clear and inspiring mission: to create bespoke fashion that caters to the diverse body types of their clientele. Their passion for tailored clothing led them to conduct extensive research on bespoke processes in global fashion capitals like England and Italy. This deep dive into tailoring techniques laid the foundation for their own label, originally named SS Homme. In 2019, they rebranded to Sarah & Sandeep, reflecting a more inclusive and authentic identity that resonated with their roots as an Indian brand. The brand expanded further with the launch of its women’s line in 2021, embodying their commitment to diversity and representation.
Over the years, Sarah & Sandeep has garnered a loyal following, including numerous celebrities such as Rajkummar Rao, Kartik Aryan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Vijay Varma and Hardik Pandya. Their latest collection of handmade knits, tailored to both men and women, received an enthusiastic response across various cities in India, showcasing the brand’s ability to resonate with a contemporary audience. We catch up with Sarah, co-founder and director; and Sandeep, co-founder and creative director, to discuss their latest wedding collection, Sartorial Festive, which has just hit the shelves.
At the heart of the Sartorial Festive edit lies Sarah & Sandeep’s signature design philosophy, characterised by geometric precision and understated elegance. Each piece is meticulously crafted, combining clean lines with intricate surface ornamentation that adds a touch of subtle opulence. A standout feature of this collection is the innovative styling of traditional Indian wear, creatively paired with their signature ‘Jenny and Manny’ trousers, offering a fresh and contemporary twist on bridal and ceremonial attire.
Sandeep elaborates, “The new wedding collection, Sartorial Festive, is a tribute to the modern bride and groom who seek minimalism in their wedding attire. The collection is inspired by the evolving sartorial needs of today’s couples, focusing on a blend of contemporary and timeless design elements.” The inspiration behind Sartorial Festive draws from the brand’s hallmark geometric elements, such as pintucks and S-curve embroidery, artfully combined with intricate ornamental buttons and brooches.
The collection showcases a strong adherence to the brand’s aesthetic, incorporating their signature design codes while also pushing boundaries. Sandeep explains, “We experimented with our signature pintucks, introducing cross pintucks and employing advanced manipulation techniques in the form of diamond, gem and swirl pleat designs.”
With 31 distinct looks, the collection primarily features a monochromatic palette and solid colors. Sarah notes, “The designs centre around pastel hues for women, like soft whites, pinks and beiges; while men’s offerings include sand brown, blue, black, white and light blue.”
The materials selected for the collection, including Italian worsted wool and imported silk, enhance the luxurious feel of each garment. Techniques such as tonal embroideries, pintucks, pleats and mock flaps add layers of detail, elevating the overall aesthetic. Sarah describes their design approach: “We embrace asymmetry and precision. Asymmetrical cuts and clean lines define the modern bride and groom’s silhouette.” This focus on precision caters to the changing preferences of contemporary brides, who are increasingly opting for simpler designs over heavy embellishments.
Interestingly, this shift towards minimalism is also reflected in men’s fashion. Sandeep remarks, “It’s fantastic to see that men are embracing experimentation, as well. They’re more open to unique cuts and layers, especially in ceremonial attire, which allows for a modern spin on traditional garments.”
The Sartorial Festive collection is not just a celebration of style; it embodies Sarah & Sandeep’s commitment to sustainability as well. By repurposing leftover fabrics from production, they have created signature neckpieces and belts, ensuring that nothing goes to waste. This thoughtful approach adds a personalised touch, allowing customers to appreciate the unique story behind each piece.
