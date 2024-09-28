Tabeer India shines at London Fashion Week with the Celestia Collection

Tabeer India has made a dazzling entrance at London Fashion Week with the launch of its Celestia Collection, a luxurious homage to the iconic 1980s European era. This collection beautifully marries power dressing with the ethereal charm of the New Romantics movement, encapsulating a spirit of vintage elegance that feels both timeless and modern.
“Celestia is truly a tribute to the enchanting spirit of 1980s Europe and the New Romantics movement,” says Palak Dhawan Arya, founder of Tabeer India. “We aimed to capture the era’s unique blend of glamour and romanticism, which was so influential in shaping fashion at the time.” The Celestia Collection features luxurious materials such as silk organzas, Italian suiting fabrics, and metallic satin lycra, emphasising both tradition and innovation. The focus on sustainability shines through as each piece is crafted using eco-friendly processes and modern embroidery techniques, including sequins and Swarovski elements.
Standout pieces include striking blazers paired with block-pleated skirts and waistcoats adorned with embellished skirts, merging classic elegance with contemporary flair. “We’ve taken the bold, romantic vibes of the era and infused them with today’s sleek designs. Our collection celebrates that vintage elegance while keeping it fresh and chic,” Palak explains. The colour palette draws inspiration from cosmic nebulae, blending dark, vibrant hues with metallic accents, reflecting a sense of otherworldly beauty.
The debut at London Fashion Week marks a pivotal moment for Tabeer India, providing a platform to connect with international fashion audiences and elevate its global presence. “As we debut at London Fashion Week, we celebrate timeless elegance and modern sophistication. The collection embodies empowerment and cultural pride, bridging the past and present to inspire confidence and embrace heritage,” Palak emphasises.
Among the standout pieces, the blazers with block-pleated skirts and the waistcoats with ankle-length embellished skirts shine, showcasing the perfect blend of traditional elegance and modern design. “We’ve used traditional fabrics but added contemporary embroidery and Swarovski crystals to give them an updated feel. We’ve crafted this range to ensure that every fashion lover can find something truly special and reflective of their personal style,” Palak concludes.
Priced between Rs 50,000 and Rs 2,00,000. Available online.
