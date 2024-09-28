Tabeer India shines at London Fashion Week with the Celestia Collection

Standout pieces include striking blazers paired with block-pleated skirts and waistcoats adorned with embellished skirts, merging classic elegance with contemporary flair. “We’ve taken the bold, romantic vibes of the era and infused them with today’s sleek designs. Our collection celebrates that vintage elegance while keeping it fresh and chic,” Palak explains. The colour palette draws inspiration from cosmic nebulae, blending dark, vibrant hues with metallic accents, reflecting a sense of otherworldly beauty.

The debut at London Fashion Week marks a pivotal moment for Tabeer India, providing a platform to connect with international fashion audiences and elevate its global presence. “As we debut at London Fashion Week, we celebrate timeless elegance and modern sophistication. The collection embodies empowerment and cultural pride, bridging the past and present to inspire confidence and embrace heritage,” Palak emphasises.

Among the standout pieces, the blazers with block-pleated skirts and the waistcoats with ankle-length embellished skirts shine, showcasing the perfect blend of traditional elegance and modern design. “We’ve used traditional fabrics but added contemporary embroidery and Swarovski crystals to give them an updated feel. We’ve crafted this range to ensure that every fashion lover can find something truly special and reflective of their personal style,” Palak concludes.

Priced between Rs 50,000 and Rs 2,00,000. Available online.

