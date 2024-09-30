Disney celebrates Donald Duck's 90th anniversary with special collaborative collections in India

Since his debut in 1934, Disney’s Donald Duck has captured hearts with his lovable charm and hilariously temperamental personality. This iconic character evokes nostalgia for all ages, connecting generations through his authenticity, self-expression and unbridled fun. There’s something irresistibly relatable about Donald's unique blend of mischief, frustration and good intentions that has kept him in the spotlight for decades.

Donald Duck is certainly no ordinary fowl. Donald’s quick wit and fiery spirit have cemented his place as a key member of Disney’s famed “Sensational Six,” alongside Mickey Mouse and friends. His ability to express frustration so openly and navigate his frequent misfortunes has also endeared him to Gen Z, who admire his authenticity and determination to stay true to himself.