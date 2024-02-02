Fashion collection Mughai is all about Kanchipuram silk saris inspired by earthy tones

While the contemporary allure of saris is undeniable, the enchantment of authentic drapes, such as Kanchipuram and more, remains unparalleled. It’s a testament to the enduring legacy that these exquisite pieces have been passed down through generations. The charm intensifies as women, adorned in the traditional and authentic saris from their mothers’ cherished wardrobes, still grace special occasions with a seamless blend of nostalgia and elegance. Highlighting the emotions associated with such ethnic saris, fashion brand Rasvriti — House of Tulsi has come up with Mughai collection.

Pieces from the collection

The brand celebrates the rich tapestry of Indian textiles, presenting an exquisite collection of saris that seamlessly blend traditional craftsmanship with contemporary design. The curated selection includes luxurious Kanchipuram silk saris, vibrant Banarasi, earthy Tussar, and elegant Organza, catering to a diverse range of tastes and occasions. Telling us about the new edit Mughai, the founder and creative head, Sandeep Parekh, tells us, “In creating this collection, the main focus was to intricately weave vintage designs into a palette of colours. The aim was to craft pieces that serve as timeless reminders, evoking sentiments tied to cherished memories or individuals. Each creation is intended to be more than just an accessory — a potential heirloom to be passed on through generations.”For this edit, Sandeep opted for the opulence of Kanchipuram silk fabric, drawing inspiration from earthy tones to infuse the collection with a rich and sophisticated colour palette. Since the brand specialises in making exquisite saris, Mughai isn’t any different. The collection stands out for its inherent versatility.

Ideal for occasions ranging from poojas to muhurthams, each piece seamlessly adapts to diverse ceremonial settings. The fine interplay of colours, paired with ornamental vintage borders, adds a touch of sophistication, making the collection a versatile choice for various events. Sandeep says, “Kanchipuram silk saris stand as a timeless keepsake in every household. From a baby’s first steps, the journey is marked by the silk she wears — starting with pavadai, transitioning to half saris, and ultimately to full saris. Creating these beautiful silks is a source of immense pride, as I believe that a timeless silk piece will invariably find its place in every wardrobe, becoming an enduring treasure over time.” While fusion and modern silks have their place, there is an undeniable appreciation for certain weaves that stand the test of time, becoming cherished additions to every wardrobe.

Rs 25,000 upwards. Available online.