Kahani Lush's new collection exudes contemporary flair

Kahani Lush has launched its avant-garde Indo-western Abstract Collection. This newest collection seamlessly intertwines vibrant hues with the very essence of winter, marking a transformative journey in the realm of seasonal fashion.

With an embracing tradition exuding contemporary flair, each meticulously crafted piece of the brand’s new collection narrates a tale of bold style and winter warmth. It effortlessly transcends boundaries, creating captivating ensembles that resonate with individuals seeking to make a statement through their fashion choices.

“This collection is an embodiment of our commitment to innovation and cultural fusion in fashion,” says Ekta Gupta, one of the founders.

The distinctiveness of this collection lies in its eclectic prints, carefully curated to elevate the winter wardrobe of modern fashion aficionados. “We are drawn to the vibrant tapestry of Indian heritage, reimagined for the modern generation. Our Indo-western abstract collection is a tribute to this fusion, where rich traditions meet contemporary sensibilities. We are inspired by the bold colours, intricate patterns, and timeless motifs of Indian textiles and art. We take these elements and reinterpret them through abstract geometric shapes and modern silhouettes, creating a fresh take on classic styles,” she explains.

The collection features a vibrant palette with a predominance of jewel tones like emerald and sapphire with contemporary neutrals like charcoal and ivory.

“We reimagined traditional paisleys and floral motifs as abstract prints and textures, adding a touch of modern edge. You will find mostly classic Indian cuts like the kurta with contemporary elements like draping and asymmetry, creating pieces that are both familiar and unexpected. Additionally, the collection is an ode to the dynamic spirit of India. It’s a celebration of heritage recollected, where the past and present come together in a beautiful, modern expression,” says Ekta.

The brand offers sizes ranging from XS to 3XL, with proper fittings and size personalisation, and a variety of styles, from flowy dresses to structured co-ords, to cater to different preferences and body types. “To flatter various figures, we have incorporated adjustable waistbands, drapery fabrics, and strategic embellishments. We want every woman to feel seen and celebrated in their favourite clothing. The collection is designed for individuals who want to make a statement through their fashion choices. And it can be worn for any occasion where you want to stand out from the crowd,” she adds.

Price starts at Rs 6,500.

Available online.

