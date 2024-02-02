La Paz's latest swimwear edit has elements of the ancient Mayan artwork

Founded by globe trotters Radhika and Anshul, La Paz seamlessly merges high-end fashion and environmental consciousness to create sustainable and lavish swimwear. We speak to Radhika to know more about their latest collection.

Tell us about your latest swimwear collection.

Our latest collection is inspired by Teotihuacan, the Mayan city of vibrant artwork, which inspired us profoundly. Our signature print from this collection, The Mayan Jungle, is packed and paired with earthy tones and chic black strokes. The edit features a variety of styles, ranging from one-piece swimsuits with modern cuts to delicate bikinis that embody the spirit of luxury and prestige.

The most surprising element was that many still do not know how vast the empire of Teotihuacan was. That curiosity grew in us too and we looked more into it to discover the enchanting and ancient art. This element is woven into our pieces with a dash of modern aesthetic.

La Paz's new collection

Tell us what's trending globally when it comes to swimwear silhouettes?

Triangle sets have always been a go-to style for all international celebrities and influencers. 2024 will be about bold individuality, shifting its roots away from minimalism. It embraces a distinctive and powerful expression of self, being comfortable in your own skin, and what you choose to put on it. The silhouettes would focus on highlighting and accentuating unique features of an individual. Solid colours and unique trims with subtle attention to detail will trend big this year.

La Paz's new collection

What styles are phasing out?

This year, we can bid adieu to cheeky cut-outs around the bodice and welcome more elegant and chic timeless pieces.

Tell us what are swimwear wardrobe must-haves?

It should include a timeless black or a striking one-piece, a well-fitted, functional two-piece, and some experimental pieces to turn heads. Big-busted women should opt for flattering padded and underwired swimsuits or garments with a strong, wider adjustable strap. Embrace your curves by going for ruched and high-waisted pieces.

Showcase your hourglass figure with designs that draw attention to your neck and shoulders. For rectangular shapes, create the illusion of shorter torsos to elongate your legs.

Highlight the elegance of inverted triangle bodies with plunging necklines and asymmetric silhouettes and elevate petite frames with high-cut legs, drawstrings, and vertical prints.

La Paz's new collection

Your upcoming collections?

It’s Safari -- an immersive journey into nature, where one celebrates and explores its untamed essence. Our collection Safari picks up concepts, colours, and textures from Africa. It is an amalgamation of the wild and the cosmopolitan worlds depicting the coexistence of nature’s creatures. There will be swimwear and resort wear pieces with luxurious fabrics, along with trims inspired by the bold and timeless looks of safari.