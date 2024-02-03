British heritage shoe brand, Thomas Crick, launches in India with their best-selling footwear

Thomas Crick, a venerable British heritage shoe label with roots dating back to 1830, recently made its debut in India, unveiling a legacy of superior men’s leather footwear with a modern flair. Seamlessly blending classic elegance with contemporary style, the label aims to redefine high fashion’s accessibility in the Indian market. In a firsthand experience with their dark tan formal shoes, boasting a five-eyelet wing cap brogue design, plush lining and intricate detailing, the brand delivers on both style and comfort. With a diverse array including boots, formal shoes, casual footwear, trainers and loafers — the British heritage brand showcases iconic pieces like the Dixon Black Casual Boots, Addison Tan Chelsea Boots and Boyice Tan Monk Shoe, elevating every occasion with unparalleled sophistication. We catch up with Vyakhya Gupta, footwear designer, Thomas Crick India, to find out more…

When and why did you decide to launch in India?

We officially launched in the first week of December because the brand is performing well in the United Kingdom and the team decided to provide Indian consumers with an affordable luxury brand that offers the same experience as international fashion so that they do not miss out on the pleasure of wearing handcrafted leather shoes.



What are the shoe lines that are currently available to the Indian audience?

At present, the brand is offering formal leather shoes and casual boots. Crafted with high-quality leather, these shoes are slip-resistant and comfortable to wear. (Their formal line includes edits like Bruno, Cardew, Fetz and Falcon, while the casuals boast Triggs, Orbit and Thunder Casual lace-up shoes). The most popular styles are Chelsea Boots, Brogues and plain vamp formal shoes, but there are also options like Derby Boots and Formal Loafers.



What makes this British brand stand out from other labels in India?

Made for India by Indians. This philosophy has always set this British brand apart from others. The brand is owned by Mirza International Limited, a 40-year-old company with an Indian heart and a greater knowledge of its Indian consumers.

What can we expect from the brand next?

The brand will debut its casual assortment of leather shoes designed with comfort in mind. It will be a hybrid type with an interior meant to provide comfort like a sports shoe, fashioned from high-quality leather.



₹6,499 onwards. Available online.