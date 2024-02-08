Three newly launched jewellery collections that make for the perfect Propose Day gift

Propose Day, typically observed on February 08 during Valentine's Week, presents the right opportunity to express your love for your special someone. While you do not necessarily have to seal the deal on this day with a ring, you can get your beau an exquisite piece of jewellery that represents your eve-lasting love for them. Here, we have listed three jewellery brands, available online, that are celebrating love and deep connections with new VDay-themed collections.

Bijoux bazaar



Label crash.club by C Krishniah Chetty Group of Jewellers introduces their Valentine’s Day collection of lab-grown diamonds. From meticulously crafted rings that exude timelessness and perfection to earrings that epitome radiance, these lab-grown diamonds are simple yet elegant. Their wildlife-inspired, diamond chain necklace with a rhino pendant is an instant eye-catcher. They are also rewriting the rules of romance with bling silver jewellery. ₹900 onwards. Available online.

Shine on!

Celebrate this Valentine’s Day with Kushal’s new jewellery collection, Love That Shines. Their meticulously crafted 92.5 sterling silver collection is tailored for modern Indian women. The collection features sleek chains with a modern heart and infinity symbol pendants, earrings and bracelets. ₹450 onwards. Available online

Cupid love



Mia By Tanishq has launched an exclusive Valentine’s Day collection, The Cupid Edit. Inspired by the concept of Love Is In The Air, the collection features two distinct pieces of jewellery that are made from magnetic pendants. A few select pieces in the collection boast an exquisite rhodolite gemstone. ₹4,573 onwards. Across outlets.

— Compiled by Michelle John.