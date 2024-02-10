Tommy Hilfiger takes Manhattan: Fall 2024 collection at New York Fashion Week celebrates classic American cool 

Tommy Hilfiger, a name synonymous with New York style, returned to his fashion week roots with a bang, setting the stage for a star-studded show at the iconic Grand Central Station. Forget K-Pop idols and F1 giants, the ‘Who's Who’ of fashion flocked to the Oyster Bar, buzzing with anticipation for a taste of Hilfiger’s reimagined American classics.



Stepping inside the opulent venue, the mood was electric. After a globe-trotting tour, Hilfiger was back home, declaring, “New York is home. It felt like it was time to commit to New York Fashion Week fully.” And commit he did, infusing his collection with the essence of ‘classic American cool’ that defines the city.

Think sharp khakis, crisp polos, and cosy cable-knit sweaters – Hilfiger’s signature pieces, reimagined with a fresh New York swagger. Oversized varsity jackets and peacoats exuded nonchalant confidence, while chinos and crewnecks adopted a relaxed, boxy fit. Playful preppy dresses reinterpreted the rugby and polo spirit, and button-downs received a dose of sophistication with oversized, stiffened collars.



This was Hilfiger reclaiming his legacy, his celebration culminating in a joyous performance by Jon Batiste that put even the most seasoned fashion editors on their feet. “It's about relevant shapes, relevant details, making it wearable and affordable,” Hilfiger declared. “But above all, it still has to be Tommy.” And in that grand New York minute, it was undeniably Tommy – a timeless classic with a fresh, modern twist.

The fashion world may have turned its gaze global, but for one night, Tommy Hilfiger proved that New York style still reigns supreme, right at the heart of its iconic Grand Central Station.



