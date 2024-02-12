Hug Day 2024: Scents that can bring you closer to your partner this Valentine's Week

As Valentine’s Day keeps coming closer, one celebrates the week with gestures of love before culminating it on D-Day. As couples and partners celebrate Hug Day today, here is a guide of compelling fragrances you must have on you or gift your loved ones. Do not forget to spray the best perfume and give your partners an irresistible hug!

The scent of love

Lancome’s exquisite fragrance, Idole — a newly introduced range of scents that celebrates individuality and empowerment through a bouquet of roses, jasmine, and chypre, should be a must-have in your wardrobe. Immerse in floral hues to celebrate the season of love.

Price: ₹4,000 onwards. Available online

Fruity Freshness

With summers on the doorstep, many prefer fragrances with fruity notes. Check out Studiowest’s Cherry Love Eau De Parfum which is reminiscent of sun-kissed orchards. This would be the perfect match for a colourful personality and can be preferred during lunches or brunches for a hint of freshness.

Price: ₹595 onwards. Available in stores.

A Hamper of Joy

Gift complete happiness to your lady love with Burberry’s gift set comprising Eau de Parfum, the first gourmand perfume for women, a scented body lotion and a compact bag spray. Each of the items is a handbag essential and would help you win her heart a little more. This set captures the spirit with a smell that has a British twist and harnesses the energy, optimism, and adventure-driven personalities of women through berry notes and jasmine.

Price: ₹12,100. Available in stores.

A Medley of Notes

The Chloe Nomade Jasmin Naturel Intense takes you on a captivating escapade with the soothing scent of Jasmine embraced with sweet cords of dates and pear. The creaminess of vanilla and sandalwood also gives their touch to the fragrance and the medley makes sure to open your olfactory senses to the most.

Price: ₹7,950. Available online.

Pocket Perfect!

In its newest bet, Rivona Naturals forays into fragrances. Two wonderful pocket perfume collections are available, each consisting of four varieties of sprays. Check out Versatile which has Amber wood, Sea notes, Raspberry and Bergamot to give a floral and fruity freshness while Recollection comprises classic notes like sweet pea, vanilla, Blooming Tuscan, and zesty lemon.

Price: ₹449. Available online.



Gifts for Him

Yardley’s classic fragrances work very well for men. If you are looking to give a gift to your man then the fresh woody fougere notes of Gentleman Classic Fragrance is one that should not be missed. The subtle fragrance is particularly for men who enjoy fine things in life.

Price: ₹501. Available online.

Fresh Vibes

To experience fresh summery vibes opt for the Enchanteur Mon Amie which creates magic with its mix of lemon, orange, bergamot, red apple, amber, pink peonies and roses. The heavenly mix is perfect for a day out with your special ones or a date around candlelight.

Price: ₹279. Available online.

Going Global

Bring in global flavours to your fragrance collection with Bombay Shaving Company’s gift set. From Tokyo to Mexico and Venice to Veleno, get a touch of international scents right where you are. From floral mixes for the day to musky notes for the evening, from a hint of aqua for an all-day freshness to a spicy tinge for the night, this collection is all you need to gift your partner to win their hearts.

Price: ₹339. Available online.

Enchanting Rose

Naso Profumi’s all-day blend Rose Santhal is the perfect fragrance with floral hues and freshness. The scent reflects a masculine energy with a subtle bloom of feminine rose making it a part of the gender-neutral line of perfume launched by the brand.

Price: ₹11,999. Available online.

Attar Magic

An ideal Valentine’s Day gift that one can cherish for a long is Attar. Zighrana Mitti and Jasmine Attar combo, crafted with the essence of rain-kissed soil and refreshing scent, cannot be missed in this season of love.

Price: ₹7,906. Available online.

Magical Moments

Let a spray of The Man Company’s Blanc EDT create magic for you. This masterpiece perfectly celebrates the suaveness and sophistication of being a gentleman with premium citrusy and aromatic notes.

Price: Rs 1799

Available: online