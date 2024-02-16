Fashion collection Jalsa signifies celebrations aligning with the festive spirit of weddings and events

Celebrations in India are more than mere events; they’re vibrant threads weaving the various aspects of culture, uniting families and friends. Each celebration becomes a colourful canvas, painting memories of social bonds and indulgence in delightful cuisines. From sacred pujas to grand weddings, these occasions resonate with an effervescent vibrancy, offering moments for loved ones to unite and ador n themselves in resplendent outfits. Fashion designer Gaurav Katta’s collection Jalsa narrates the story of such celebrations. The brand’s distinctive design language rests in the detailed artistry of kantha, zardozi mukesh, kani, and other traditional forms, all carefully curated by skilled Indian artisans. With a mission to revive and celebrate Indian culture, Gaurav showcases the deep-seated herita g e intricately handwoven into each hand-woven fabric.

Throwing some light on his latest collection, the designer says, “Jalsa is synonymous with jashan in Hindi, emphasising the celebratory nature of the collection. It’s a joyous ode to artistry and tradition, drawing inspiration from the vibrant tapestry of Indian culture. The intention behind choosing this name is to emphasise the collection’s celebratory nature, perfectly aligning with the festive spirit of weddings and events.”

Outfits from the edit

According to Gaurav, Jalsa is not just a collection; it’s a wearable celebration that encapsulates the rich cultural heritage of India, intertwining the past with the present in every meticulously crafted piece. Diverse fabric selection caters to various silhouettes, with velvet at the forefront for its luxurious touch. Complemented by organza, satin, silk, and other fabrics, the collection gains a dynamic and textured dimension. He continues, “Our unique velvet stands out, curated for year-round versatility. This innovative fabric ensures comfort, exuding opulence and allowing clientele to indulge in luxury throughout.” Jalsa captures the celebratory essence through a rich, night-inspired colour palette. Shades of blue, green, black, and brown dominate, reflecting the spirit of evening events. Meticulously crafted with anchor thread and pearl embroidery, each design showcases Gaurav’s commitment to promoting handwork and involving local artisans.

Discussing some unique design elements, Gaurav expresses, “The design inspiration for Jalsa draws from the regal fans used in antiquity to provide comfort and an aura of royalty to kings. While the specific term for the person holding the fan eludes me, the essence of these fans is captured in our intricate designs.” Additionally, inspired by havelis and monuments, the collection weaves a narrative linking Rajasthan’s rich history to modern designs. Gaurav says, “The fusion of historical elements with modern aesthetics preserves cultural heritage, infusing a fresh and elegant perspective in our commitment to tradition.” He also reveals that intricate jaal designs on specific garments exude sophistication, seamlessly blending historical elements with a modern twist, preserving cultural heritage while embracing contemporary aesthetics. Jalsa consists of distinct pieces for both men and women. For women, options include lehenga pant top sets, indo-wester n jackets, saris, and anarkali sharara sets, capturing the essence of tradition. Men’s offerings feature sherwanis, and band gala kurtas paired with ali gari, j aw a h a r jackets, focusing on structured pieces. Gaurav says, “To complete the ensemble, we have matching sets that coordinate seamlessly for couples or groups attending events together. The colour coordination and design elements ensure a cohesive look while celebrating the uniqueness of each outfit.” Tailored for various occasions, Jalsa is perfect for weddings, cocktail parties, sangeet, and festive gatherings, embodying the spirit of joy and celebration in every piece.

Rs 20,000 onwards. Available online.

