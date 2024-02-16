Kahva’s summer festive edit Pushpa celebrates colours and comfort

Ethnic wear label Kahva’s designs are a melange of soothing colours and elegant patterns, much like the invigorating aroma of this Kashmiri infused concoction.

Their latest summer festive edit Pushpa is a joyful mix of the same and we talk with creative head and co-founder Rishita Sharma to know more about the same.

Tell us all about the collection?

Our new collection is named Pushpa is created keeping the upcoming summer in mind. As the hot and humid days are slowly approaching, we have chosen soothing pastels colours in everyday silhouettes that are must haves for your wardrobe. The entire collection is in cotton and mulmul fabrics.

How different will fashion be in 2024?

Sustainable and eco-friendly fashion, fusion wear blending traditional and modern elements, and a focus on comfort and functionality will trend. In the Indian context, traditional textiles and crafts are likely to remain popular, with contemporary twists.

Kahva's Pushpa edit

What will dominate the ethnic wear wardrobe this summer?

This summer, ethnic wear wardrobes might be dominated by lightweight fabrics like cotton, linen, and chiffon to beat the heat. Expect to see a surge in breathable silhouettes such as flowy kurtas, breezy palazzos, and lightweight saris. Bright and vibrant colours inspired by nature, as well as pastel shades, are likely to be popular choices. Also, fusion wear incorporating traditional elements with contemporary styles, such as Indo-western dresses or tops paired with dhoti pants, might also gain traction for their versatility and comfort.

What's the roadmap for your label in 2024?

We are aiming to launch at least 4 to 5 collections this year aiming at both functionality and style. Our idea is to have pieces that are comfortable to wear and at the same time have a high style quotient.

Kahva's Pushpa edit

Some fashion tips for the summer?

Opt for lightweight and breathable fabrics like cotton, linen, and chambray to stay cool and comfortable in the heat. Embrace bright and vibrant colors inspired by nature, such as coral, turquoise, and sunshine yellow, to add a pop of color to your summer wardrobe. Experiment with playful prints and patterns like floral, tropical, or geometric designs to add interest to your outfits. Invest in versatile pieces like flowy silhouettes, and lightweight kurtas that can easily transition from day to night and be mixed and matched for different looks. Accessorize with statement sunglasses, wide-brimmed hats, and lightweight scarves and incorporate breathable footwear like sandals, espadrilles, or sneakers to add to style and comfort.

Price on request. On Kahva.in