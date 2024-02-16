Malasa draws inspiration from Mughal gardens and various other elements associated with them

Natural elements hold profound significance in fashion, with the lotus exemplifying this connection. Renowned for its royal association, it symbolises purity, integrity, and regality across societies. In the Indian context, particularly during the Mughal era, the emperors extensively used the lotus motif in their art, architecture, textiles, and jewellery to showcase divine beauty and spiritual enlightenment, depicting their refined tastes and grandeur. The sister duo, Ruchi and Reena Kakralia, founders of the brand Baise Gaba, have ingeniously captured this connection with lotus in their latest collection, Malasa.

The brand has often prioritised comfort and fabric quality in diverse silhouettes featuring unique prints and skilled embroidery. Sustainability is key, with experimentation and varied techniques ensuring a versatile colour palette for all occasions. Designs transition seamlessly from casual to elegant, catering to all-day wear. Inspired by India’s richness, their outfits reflect diverse influences.

Telling us more about Malasa, Ruchi says, “The collection draws inspiration from Mughal gardens, incorporating elements such as ducks in pools, and diverse trees like cypress and bananas, alongside peacocks and lotuses in our prints. The lotus symbolises purity and regal authority in Mughal culture. Named for its association with this particular flower, the collection reflects Mughal opulence, blending nature and cultural symbolism in prints.” Hence, the collection was named Malasa, signifying emanation from the lotus, reflecting the emergence of beauty akin to the heart of the lotus.

Pieces from the collection

While discussing the various key design elements in detail, Ruchi elaborates on how the collection integrates various aspects into prints reminiscent of Mughal gardens. Regal blouse designs are inspired by the lotus motif, while rhinestone embellishments depict peacock symbolism. Additionally, blue pond-inspired embroidery adds a sense of fluidity to the pieces. She says, “A subtle nod to motherhood is also reflected in nurturing designs, culminating in a culturally rich and visually appealing ensemble.”

Malasa features a range of outfits, from anarkalis and lehengas to kurta sets and co-ord sets, each designed with comfort, playfulness, and style in mind. With a primary emphasis on comfort, the designs are created as perfect casual and lightweight attires suitable for any occasion, promising ease throughout the day.

Taking us through the fabrics and the choice of colour palette, Reena explains, “The primary fabrics used in this edit include satin silk, lurex chiffon, georgette, modal satin, and organza, all elegantly curated in a vibrant palette of emerald green and regal purple.” She further elaborates that each fabric, chosen for its unique qualities, contributes to the overall aesthetic. “Satin silk adds sheen, lurex chiffon brings sparkle, georgette offers a flowing texture, modal satin provides a soft touch, and organza introduces translucency. This harmonious blend creates a sophisticated, stylish, and opulent collection,” adds Reena. Malasa exudes regal tranquillity and cultural resonance, aiming to impart wearers with feelings of grace and warmth. Reena asserts, “Meticulously selected fabrics and thoughtful craftsmanship underscore our commitment to comfort and style, ensuring each piece seamlessly combines elegance with ease. The motive is to bring smiles to our customers, instilling confidence and comfort in our creations.” She also reveals that lehengas, saris, and anarkalis have emerged as the best-selling pieces in the collection so far.

