The collection Fiora Visions is a celebration of harmony between nature and art

Flowers, with their varied hues, textures, and fragrances, embody a captivating harmony of natural beauty and artistic splendour. Each blossom is a symphony of joy, evoking a sense of sheer delight. Beyond their aesthetic allure, flowers hold symbolic significance, representing the most beautiful emotions, such as love, in the enchanting language of blooms. Fashion brand Joskai Studio’s new collection Fiora Visions talks about the beauty of florals.

Telling us more about it, the founder and designer, Sujaya Hazarika says, “Fiora Visions is a celebration of harmony between nature and art, brought to life through dynamic abstract strokes and vibrant floral patterns. Inspired by the timeless beauty of flowers and the artistic expression they evoke; the edit embodies a narrative of creativity and elegance.” The collection draws inspiration from the intricate details and colours found in various floral species, translating them into captivating handpainted prints and digitally enhanced designs. “I had the desire to infuse our designs with the enchanting allure of botanical elements while maintaining a contemporary edge,” adds Sujaya.

Pieces from the collection

Joskai, a sustainable brand, collaborates with grassroots artisans across India, specialising in Mulberry and Eri silks, as well as handloom cottons. Their innovative design merges tradition with contemporary elements, featuring hand - painted artworks and diverse printing techniques. Joskai’s collection radiates modern elegance with bold silhouettes, empowering the contemporary woman. Beyond clothing, it narrates a story of tradition meeting innovation and craftsmanship meeting creativity, redefining fashion through artisanal collaboration and textile excellence.

For this edit, the brand has worked closely with skilled local artisans in screen printing in their printing units in Delhi. “Our collaboration in the past collections extends across Assam, West Bengal, and other parts of India celebrated for their traditional craftsmanship. These artisans, often from grass-root level communities, bring generations of expertise in weaving and handcrafting techniques like block and screen printing to the forefront.” The fusion of age-old craftsmanship and contemporary methods allowed the brand to achieve intricate patterns and textures that define the latest edit — Fiora Visions. Sujaya explains, “I have used a variety of fabrics ranging from light, soft cotton ideal for summer wear, featuring both digital prints and screen prints, to luxurious satins utilised in screenprinted designs.” The colour palette too, she expresses, reflects the vibrancy of nature, with hues ranging from soft pastels including pink to bold, saturated tones of red, yellow and blue shades. The collection offers garments for various occasions — flowing dresses for daytime events, structured separates for day-to-night transitions, coordinated sets for semi-formal gatherings, and power-dressing ensembles with bold silhouettes for professional engagements.

Rs 3,600 upwards.

Available online.