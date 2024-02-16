The Sports Couture Collection creates a unique synergy between fashion and sports

In today’s world, where being active yet comfortable without compromising on style is essential, sportswear has gained immense popularity. The innovative fusion of function and fashion offers gar ments that prioritse comfort, and style without compromise. Fashion label Saggar Mehra introduces new Sports Couture Collection, embodying the ethos of modernity and versatility. The brand’s unique design vocabulary connects past cultures and movements with contemporary elements, resulting in an evolutionary approach to fashion.

Sharing details of the Sports Couture Collection, Saggar says, “This holds a special place in my heart. I have always been intrigued by the idea of seamlessly integrating decoration, craftsmanship, and bespoke functionality to create a cohesive and harmonious ensemble. It’s about creating garments that transcend mere aesthetics, providing both style and practicality to the wearer.”

Pieces from the collection

From jackets and bomber jackets to co-ord sets, sweatshirts, and knitwear, this edit has an array of options to choose from. Notably, there are decorated shirts as well, crafted from fabrics that offer both flexibility and functionality. Whether you are aiming for a sporty, formal, or hybrid look, these outfits can be relied upon for any occasion.

Sports Couture Collection presents a dynamic fusion of unstructured silhouettes, flowing lines, and a sense of movement inspired by the vivacity of sports. This venture serves as a testament to Saggar’s innate ability to seamlessly blend the realms of sartorial elegance and the unrestrained spirit of sports, thereby setting a new standard in the realm of tailored fashion. Saggar tells us, “We embraced diversity, exploring a wide spectrum of colours in this collection. From earthy tones to vibrant hues, we didn’t hold back. Additionally, we remained open to experimentation, incorporating a variety of fabrics. The collection showcases luxurious fabrics, including cashmere suede, 100 per cent cashmere, and cotton jersey, harmonising with oversized, sporty, and street-style silhouettes.” The collection celebrates unstructured silhouettes, fluidity, and motion, embodying the hybridity and synthesis of sartorial elegance and athleticism. According to Saggar, it introduces a new dimension to the categories he offers, enabling him to explore a more playful approach to his craft.

Rs 30,000 upwards.

Soon available online.