This fashion edit pays homage to queens and their metaphorical connections to power, sophistication, and love

Queens, throughout history, are revered for their enchanting charisma, and indomitable strength. Beyond physical beauty, theirs is a unique allure, marked by an irresistibly winning attitude. While the era of queens may have faded, their timeless qualities linger — a testament to grace, resilience, and an enchanting magnetism. Fashion designer Divya Aggarwal’s collection — Queen of Hearts celebrates queens. Lauded for her expertise in crafting ensembles that exalt modern Indian fusion fashion, Divya’s latest edit is nothing short of a movement that empowers women to articulate their identity and elegance confidently.

Unveiling the essence further, the designer explains, “Queen of Hearts is an artistic and sartorial exploration of the queen symbol, drawing inspiration from its presence in decks of cards, chess, poker, and its emotional significance.”

Pieces from the collection

With this curated edit, she urges women to embrace their inner queens. Notably, the collection features three distinct sub-themes — Coronet, Chandelle, and Candelabrum paying homage to various facets of queens. Each sub-theme metaphorically explores power, authority, sophistication, refinement, and the emotional depth of love.

Explaining about Coronet, Divya tells us, “Meticulously crafted for powerful, adaptable, and stylish women, Coronet exudes royal elegance with bold motifs. These pieces are inspired by the queen’s crown, symbolising empowerment and confidence.” It offers modern fusion silhouettes that allow women to express their individuality and contemporary flair. Chandelle, on the other hand, features delicate hanging chandelier motifs, perfect for women who carry themselves with grace and timeless allure. It perfectly exemplifies the elegance of royalty. Discussing Candelabrum, Divya says, “This acts as a tribute to the emotional strength of queens. As far as appearance is concerned, Candelabrum showcases heavy embroidery inspired by ancient candle stands, signifying the illuminating power of love.” This part is tailored for brides who value emotional depth and celebrate the binding power of love.

According to Divya, the division into three themes serves not only to provide distinct design elements but also to offer a versatile range that caters to various occasions, moods, and expressions of femininity. For fabrics, she preferred using luminous textiles such as lightweight organza, chanderi silk, heavy satin, tissue, georgette, tulle mesh, elastane satin, and muslin silk. The colour palette consists of regal fuchsia, timeless and soft beige, bold black, delicate light pink, romantic mauve, pristine ivory, and soothing sage green.

The designer, renowned for blending traditional Indian wear with modern aesthetics, innovatively reimagines classics through unique silhouettes and design details. “Queen of Hearts also provides a fresh perspective on Indian fashion, appealing to the modern woman who seeks to embrace her cultural roots while staying fashion-forward,” adds Divya. She highlights two collection stars — the Jane Cape Set, an embodiment of grace with intricate all-over heavy embroidery, featuring a voluminous cape, embellished pants, and a charming blouse. Alongside, the Esther Lehenga Set makes a rich statement, blending classic splendour with modern grace, showcasing artisanal mastery with a sumptuously adorned lehenga, tassel-detailed blouse, and an enchanting scalloped border dupatta.

Rs 39,000 onwards. Available online.

Mail ID: sakshisuresh.k@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @kaithwas_sakshi