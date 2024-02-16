Trans-seasonal, fluid, versatile, and effortlessly chic, Kaizen is perfect for today’s modern women

In the contemporary world, a profound shift has transpired, as women embrace a multifaceted approach to style that transcends beyond mere trends. Gone are the days of ostentatious opulence; today, the modern woman seeks a wardrobe that exudes timeless elegance while remaining firmly grounded in tradition. At the core of this paradigm shift lies a desire for versatility and practicality. In an era defined by fast-paced lifestyles and multifarious responsibilities, women yearn for attire that seamlessly transitions from day to night, from boardroom to soirée, with effortless grace. Addressing these requirements and choices, fashion brand Aapro has introduced a new collection, Kaizen.

The brand’s design philosophy revolves around ‘craft and colour’, emphasising timeless fashion and the significance of its journey from creation to consumption. The sustainable collection features minimalistic designs skillfully crafted to suit the Indian body type.

Ensembles from the collection

Talking about Kaizen, the co-founder and designer, Vatsala Kothari says, “Well, we can call this an extension of our previous collection (Kai & Kazo). Derived from the Japanese philosophy, Kaizen means change for the better, or continuous improvement. It’s a trans-seasonal collection that is an enigmatic symphony of style’s evolution. Flowing between tradition and innovation, Kaizen breathes life into the art of constant refinement.”

The collection is a testament to versatility and adaptability, carefully curated to suit the needs of the modern woman navigating a hectic lifestyle. Featuring a range of stunning dresses, jumpsuits, pants, jackets, co-ord sets, dhoti sets, and more, Kaizen caters to those who appreciate fluidity in outfits. According to Vatsala, it is “designed for today’s women,” offering an effortlessly chic wardrobe suitable for weddings, sangeet, parties, and occasions beyond that. “The fabrics featured in this collection encompass crepe, modal Saturn, and habotai silk, embellished with tie and dye and hand-block print techniques,” explains the designer. Each ensemble celebrates the fluidity of fabrics, blending structured elegance with contemporary aesthetics through timeless prints and silhouettes.

Kaizen seamlessly blends style evolution with comfort, offering a harmonious fusion of tradition and emotion. Vatsala shares, “Pairing outfits with jackets like the sari with jacket and dhoti skirt with crop top, each piece exudes char m and individuality.Designed for women who value craftsmanship and enjoy experimenting with style, every ensemble in this collection is unique.” In conclusion, she highlights some standout ensembles from the collection, including a sari paired with a jacket and a stunning red check trench jacket, which she describes as particularly fascinating.

Rs 9,000 onwards.

Available online.