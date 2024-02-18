LFW 2O24: Priya Ahluwalia unveils fantastical Fall 2024 collection, blending reality with Nigerian folklore

In a captivating departure from her signature style, fashion maven Priya Ahluwalia transported audiences into a realm of enchantment with her Fall 2024 collection, drawing inspiration from the rich tapestry of Nigerian folklore.

Speaking from the heart of her creative process, Ahluwalia shared insights into her departure from the familiar, stating, “My last collection was set inside the British Library, where I spent a lot of time thinking about books and stories, so I built my own visual dreamworld around that as my mood board.”

The runway bore witness to a mesmerising fusion of reality and fantasy, as Ahluwalia introduced novel elements into her repertoire. Experimentation was the name of the game, with unexpected touches such as the introduction of the colour black, diamond prints delicately interwoven into denim pants, and the grandeur of an extravagant skirt adorned with its regal back shield. Layers of denim, meticulously curated, created a symphony of blues that echoed the designer's audacious vision.

“I'm so proud because when I walk down the street in Soho [where her new office space is based], I see people wearing Ahluwalia. That's why I started doing the brand, but I like also theatrics and drama,” Ahluwalia told media sources, reflecting on the intersection of everyday wearability and high fashion allure that defines her aesthetic.

Behind the scenes, Ahluwalia radiated joy as she observed her creations come to life on the runway, her satisfaction palpable as she watched the spectacle unfold from the confines of the fitting room.

With each stitch and embellishment, Priya continues to redefine the boundaries of fashion, seamlessly blending cultural influences with avant-garde design, and inviting audiences on a journey of sartorial discovery that transcends the ordinary.

