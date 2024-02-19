Tribe Amrapali's Navratna collection has cultural and astrological significance 

Tribe Amrapali has unveiled its latest collection, Navratna collection. The collection pays homage to the rich cultural and historical significance of the word Navratna, a term deeply rooted in tradition and symbolism.

The term originates from Sanskrit, where Nav means nine, and Ratna translates to gemstones. In Hindu mythology, each of the nine gemstones associated with Navratna is linked to a specific celestial deity or planet, contributing to its astrological significance.

The alignment of these gemstones is believed to harmonise the cosmic forces and bring balance to an individual's life. The inclusion of ruby for the Sun, pearl for the Moon, red coral for Mars, emerald for Mercury, yellow sapphire for Jupiter, diamond for Venus, blue sapphire for Saturn, hessonite for Rahu (the ascending lunar node), and cat's eye for Ketu (the descending lunar node) apparently create a holistic and auspicious combination.

The concept of Navratna holds a profound cultural and astrological significance, believed to bring good luck, prosperity, and positive energy to the wearer. The Navratna collection by Tribe Amrapali intricately weaves together the beauty of these nine gemstones into a captivating ensemble of exquisite jewellery pieces. From breathtaking necklaces to elegant earrings and statement rings, each piece in the collection showcases the meticulous craftsmanship and attention to detail that the brand is renowned for.

Akanksha Arora of Tribe Amrapali, tells us that the collection celebrates the cultural heritage and astrological significance of Navratna gemstones. "Each piece is a work of art, meticulously crafted to resonate with the discerning tastes of our patrons while embodying the timeless elegance that the brand is known for."

The collection aims to encapsulate not only the aesthetic appeal of these gemstones but also the profound cultural and spiritual dimensions they represent. Through meticulous design and craftsmanship, the collection becomes a wearable manifestation of the age-old wisdom and beliefs associated with Navratna, making it a meaningful and timeless addition to the brand's repertoire.

Price on request.

Available online.