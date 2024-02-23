Designer Neha Mehra’s Killa edit is inspired by Rajasthani forts

Designer Neha Mehra’s eponymous label, known for its sustainable and ethical approach to fashion has come up with a vibrant collection of ethnic wear with a modern touch. Named Killa, a Marathi word for fort, the collection draws inspiration from the majestic forts of Rajasthan.

Neha tells us more about the same.

Tell us all about the collection.

The collection refers to the pattern or the design that evokes a sense of celebration. This can include motifs like flakes with vibrant colours that reflect the spirit of the occasion. The idea behind the edit was to capture the festive spirit and blend traditional elements with modern styles evoking joy and cultural pride. The silhouettes include a stunning array of outfits including saris, kaftans, and suits. The designs have been kept contemporary yet elegant so that one can wear them to weddings, festivals or other special occasions.

We have used intricate handwoven Gota and bead embroidery with each outfit flaunting intricately woven floral motifs with gold or silver ribbons, paisley designs and geometric patterns on fabrics including silk, georgettes and crepe.

Neha Mehra's Killa edit

How much has the ethnic wear styles evolved over the years?

Ethnic wear styles have evolved significantly over the years, reflecting changes in societal norms, fashion trends, and cultural influences. Historically, ethnic wear was often traditional and region-specific, closely tied to cultural practices and rituals.

What will be the trend this summer?

The colour palette will have vibrant hues and pastels and the fabrics will be lightweight and eco-friendly like cotton or linen. Dresses, tops, and bottoms with tropical, floral prints and stripes will work. Keep mix and match options.

For festive or occasion wear, include rich fabrics, embellishments, statement sleeves, bold colours, and contemporary silhouettes.

Neha Mehra's Killa edit

What are the ethnic wardrobe must-haves?

Traditional attires like saris or kurta-pyjamas, statement accessories such as jhumkas and bangles, versatile scarves or dupattas, embroidered or printed fabrics, classic handloom pieces, cultural jewellery, and occasion-specific outfits like festive wear or wedding attire, tailored to your cultural background and personal style.

What inspires you?

As a designer, my inspiration comes from nature, art, architecture, technology, culture, everyday objects, emotions, and personal experiences. My design philosophy mainly revolves around principles like simplicity, functionality, innovation, and sustainability.

Neha Mehra's Killa edit

How do you incorporate sustainability?

Incorporating sustainability involves choosing eco-friendly materials, designing for durability and recyclability, minimising energy consumption, incorporating nature-inspired elements, reducing waste, involving users, aiming for circularity, sourcing locally, and educating users about sustainable practices.

What's the roadmap for your label?

As we’re growing, our roadmap for the future mainly aims at expanding our online and offline presence by retailing across various multi-designer stores across the country. Till now, we’ve mainly focussed on Mumbai as our market, however, in the coming months we will be available at multiple touchpoints.

Price starts from 16,000. On nehamehra.in