Get a retail therapy at Pili Taxi’s lifestyle pop up in Hyderabad

Embark on a style journey as the New Year unfolds! Brace yourself for a wardrobe reset as Pili Taxi pop-up comes to the city. This sustainable lifestyle exhibition is a haven for art, fashion, accessory and décor enthusiasts who appreciate handmade craftsmanship. Expect a curated selection of artisanal labels and homegrown brands, including Ancestry, Harkoi Studio, Loom Light, Tupa, Mysa Jewels, Kaanksh, Earthen Spring, Tahir, Studio Mimosaa, Label Pratham, Darpan, Bunavat, Kavana, The Kaatan Trail, and many more. It's not just a pop-up; it's a vibrant showcase of creativity, style, and sustainable living!

Kurta from Ancestry

Bijaya Dutta, curator of the exhibition tells us what to expect, “From designer saris, silver and brass jewellery, kurta sets, handwoven Jamdanis, kidswear, menswear, womenswear and heritage jewellery to cruelty free vegan skincare, home fragrances and live caricature counters, there’s lots in store.”

Sari from Kavana

Since Hyderabad has the taste for traditionally rooted handcrafted ensembles, the exhibition specialises in handmade clothing. “We believe in preserving the indigenous crafts and ethically made pieces.Our curated brands have a unique story of their own and ace different craft forms of India. For instance, Printroots specialises in Jaipur based hand block prints, label Pratham champions Pichwai art, Bhomra showcases handwoven Jamdanis of Bengal, Ancestry brings their Badhani collection which again features an old age technique of India. We have Kavana which is known for its beautiful hand embroidered ensembles for modern women. Ahmedabad based Harkoi Studio brings comfortable silhouettes on hand loomed kala cotton in fun popping colours. They reflect the rich heritage of India. ”

Jewellery from Tahir

Previously, Pili Taxi has held editions in Mumbai, Bangalore, Kolkata, Delhi and a summer pop up in Hyderabad, this year. In their last Hyderabad edition, they displayed apparel made of 100% natural materials. They also showcased pottery products made of locally sourced clay, exhibited naturally dyed ensembles, eco-friendly jewellery as well as some vegan labels. This time too, sustainability is at the core of their display. Bijaya elaborates, “We are bringing brands that are creating naturally dyed ensembles. There are handloom labels which are sustainable, and hand-crafted with love. These brands ensure their design journey protects the planet and the people in it.”



Free entry. On January 5 and 6. At Bougainvillea(ZUCI). In Jubilee Hills

