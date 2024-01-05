Jaipur Rugs brings a new collection of carpets inspired by the Konyak tribe of Nagaland

Carpets and rugs not only add ritz to the flooring, but they are a canvas of a myriad of tales. One such is brought by luxury brand Jaipur Rugs with their new collection Anghs that draws its inspiration from the rich cultural tapestry of the Konyak Tribe of Nagaland, a region that remains one of the less-explored and less-discussed gems of India.

Tribal motifs inspired by Konyak tribe

Nestled in the northeastern part of the country, the Konyak Tribe’s way of life reflects the resilience required for survival in challenging circumstances. “The name 'Anghs' holds profound significance as it is rooted in the Konyak language, where it is used to address the warriors of the tribe,” tells Albin Raju, design executive at Jaipur Rugs who has helmed this collection. “This collection is a heartfelt tribute to the indomitable valour of the Konyak warriors, reflecting their spirit, resilience, and unique cultural identity. By bringing this collection to life, we aim to weave a narrative that goes beyond aesthetics, encapsulating the untold stories of a community that deserves recognition and admiration,” he adds.

From Angh collection



While Albin hasn’t personally travelled to Nagaland, the inspiration for the collection came from extensive research and firsthand conversations. “I had the unique opportunity to engage with natives from Nagaland during my college years, delving into their culture, traditions, and stories,” Albin reveals.

From Angh collection

The result is a series of six bright coloured carpets that unfold the beauty of Nagaland's heritage. The pieces are titled Patron, Impression of Distress, Beyond The Rim, War Of Gale, Walking Man, and Devil of Goodness. They feature intricate face portraits and dynamic strokes in the background — reminiscent of action painting — that infuse the pieces with energy and vibrancy. “Anghs is a testament to the convergence of different art forms, incorporating elements of graffiti art and a vibrant palette of primary colours,” Albin tells us about the design process.

Faces of Konyak tribe on carpets

The collection seamlessly taps on the immense potential of the home decor market by using carpets beyond just floor coverings. Albin shares on the same, “They can be used as striking wall art to elevate the visual appeal of your space. You can also use them to transform your dining and entertainment zone into a focal point by curating an artful tablescape with rugs,” Albin concludes.

Rs. 73,000 upwards. Available online.

-PR