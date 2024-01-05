Petticoat Lane’s new edit Parv celebrates the vibrancy and cultural significance of festivals

India boasts a rich cultural mosaic with an array of festivals. From the northern expanse of Kashmir to the southern tip of Kanyakumari, and from the sunkissed deserts of Rajasthan to the verdant landscapes of Assam, every region weaves its own unique symphony of celebrations. Fashion brand Petticoat Lane’s new collection Parv is dedicated to the spirit of such soulful celebrations and the charm of festivities.

The brand uses colorful threadwork by diving into India’s large textile heritage and reinventing it for the women of today. Petticoat Lane creates ensembles by taking inspiration from their surroundings and utilizing intricate embroidery techniques such as zardozi and aari.

Telling us about their latest edit, the founder and creative head of Petticoat Lane, Divya Sahaya Aggarwal, says, “The word Parv translates to 'celebration, it’s an ode to the intrinsic history of women in India celebrating festivals and occasions together. I distinctly remember my growing up years in Kolkata, where my grandmother and aunts would come together to enjoy the vibrant festivities, whether it was the art of putting alta or the shringar ras.” With a radiant smile, she fondly recalls Durga Pujo in Kolkata, cherishing childhood memories of rituals like Sindoor Khela. The lively banter, discussions on attire and food, and the overall atmosphere made an enduring mark on her mind.

Pieces from the collection

“Parv collection stands as a tribute to those cherished memories, upholding our rich tradition of celebration that transcends caste, creed, and religion in India,” Divya adds. To integrate India’s diverse nature into this collection, the designer preferred using bright shades such as mango yellow, rani pink, shades of magenta, purple, and even rustic hues, aiming to capture a celebratory essence. For fabrics, she stayed loyal to chanderi organza, dupion, and raw silk, which contributed to the look of the edit with their beautiful sheen. Divya elaborates, “The intricate threadwork, a blend of hand and machine embroidery, draws ideas from diverse Indian states. Paisley motifs, reminiscent of Kashmiri shawls, merge with Kutch mirror work, patchwork, and hand-block prints, creating a harmonious fusion of cultural influences.” The collection ingeniously reimagines classical silhouettes, adapting them to the modern Indian wardrobe.

Petticoat Lane’s design ethos is timeless and seasonless, aiming for enduring appeal. Sharing some examples, Divya mentions, “We revamped the classic sharara with a modern cut and added a comfortable cape. The traditional kurta now features a flattering A-line construction. Drawing from India’s 5000-year textile history, our unparalleled knowledge of fabrics and silhouettes blends traditional tales with contemporary sensibilities.” She strives to preserve India’s traditional crafts like Aari, zardozi, and threadwork that, according to her, seem to be slowly fading away.

