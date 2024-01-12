Indian Silk House Agencies' Saptapuri edit offers vibrant bridal options

Homegrown label Indian Silk House Agencies, known for their gorgeous authentic silks for generations have gone through a sea of design change under the aegis of their founder designer Pratibha Dudhoria. Pratibha’s latest bridal edit, Saptapuri, is inspired by the mystical essence of the seven holy cities of India, paying homage to the rich cultural and spiritual tapestry of Varanasi, Ayodhya, Mathura, Hardwar, Kanchipuram, Ujjain, and Dwarka.

"Saptapuri is a dream inspired by the stories I heard from my mother about the seven holy cities. A recent visit to Banaras, the ghats and the looms brought this dream to life. It is a collection woven with nostalgia,” says Pratibha.

Tell us a little about Saptapuri.

Saptapuri features rich colours such as reds, maroons, oranges, yellows, pinks, peaches, and subtle tones. The cuts and textures showcase impeccable craftsmanship with intricate embroidery on opulent fabrics like Banarasi silks, Uppada, Katan, tussar Banarasi, Baluchari, Kanchipuram, Kanjivaram, tissue silks, Chanderi, and Organza.

What are the emerging trends for this winter's festive wedding season?

Vibrant hues, intricate embroidery, opulent fabrics, and a harmonious blend of tradition with contemporary aesthetics.

How have the brides evolved in terms of fashion?

Brides today seek a harmonious blend of tradition and modernity in their trousseau. They are inclined towards unique and personalized ensembles that reflect their cultural roots while embracing contemporary styles. For instance, they would go for a traditional weave like Kanjivaram, Baluchari, or Katan that has a blend of modern geometric motifs instead of traditional Kalka, and off-beat colour tones.

What are the bridal wardrobe essentials?

Timeless sarees with intricate embroidery, opulent lehengas, and versatile suits. Each piece should reflect the bride's cultural background and personal style. Plain body-wide border Kanjivaram saris are all-time favourites with brides. Recently there has been a growing affinity for traditional Baluchari silks as well as modern tissue saris. Accessories like statement jewellery, embroidered footwear, and a well-coordinated clutch complete the bridal ensemble.

Some choli and blouse styles that are trending?

Off-shoulder blouses, sweetheart necklines, heavily embroidered or embellished designs, and contemporary cuts that combine traditional aesthetics with modern silhouettes will be trending big time.

Sheer capes over cholis and trailing veils add a touch of elegance and drama to the bridal look. These elements can enhance the overall aesthetic and create a sense of grandeur. Brides can consider coordinating the embroidery or detailing on capes and veils with their attire for a cohesive look that complements the ensemble.