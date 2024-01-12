Kalki drops an edit to see you through the coldest winter phase, fashionably 

Homegrown ethnic label Kalki’s winter wedding-festive edit has a diverse range of silhouettes to see you through all the wedding functions. Meticulously handcrafted, the Mumbai-based label’s new collection embraces a chromatic blend of richness, intricate cuts, and luxurious textures. From royal blues and deep maroons to elegant blacks and pastel shades, the range features exquisite fabrics such as velvet, silk, and organza, complemented by detailed golden embroidery and shimmering embellishments.

Drawing inspiration from opulent traditional designs and modern aesthetics, the Wedding Edit '24 perfectly blends heritage and contemporary styles, coming up with elegant and luxurious pieces catering to the evolving tastes of the fashion-forward generation.

We spoke with the labels’ co-founder, Nishit Gupta to know about winter festive trends.

What are the emerging trends for this winter-festive wedding season?

Trends include statement full sleeves, unique drapery, experimental silhouettes, and the revival of timeless jackets.

What do the brides seek in terms of trousseau for the wedding?

Brides today seek versatility in their trousseau, preferring a mix of traditional and modern ensembles for everyday style. They focus on comfort without compromising on elegance, opting for outfits that can be styled differently for various wedding events.

How much has Kalki adapted to the changing needs of the time?

We are committed to adapting to changing trends and consumer preferences as it forms the very core of our work ethos. The brand continuously adapts trends, adding new embroidery styles and crafting fashion-forward ideas to meet the dynamic needs of its customers.

What are the bridal wardrobe essentials?

There should be a diverse range of outfits, including a traditional lehenga, sari, and gown, complemented by intricately designed blouses or cholis. Accessorizing with statement jewellery and versatile footwear completes the ensemble.

How can one accessorize to give out a maximalist vibe?

The looks can be accessorized with bold statement jewellery, embellished belts, intricate headpieces, or luxurious embroidered stoles or capes, enhancing the overall opulence of the attire.

Will the pastels be ruling in 2024 as well?

Pastels are likely to continue their reign in 2024, however, darker hues of blush pink, powder blue, and mint green might be popular choices for their timeless charm.

Some trending choli and blouse styles?

Off-shoulder designs, plunging necklines, sheer fabrics with intricate embroidery, ruffle details, and statement sleeves, adding a contemporary twist to traditional silhouettes.

Sheer capes over cholis and trailing veils have become prominent choices for brides seeking an ethereal and modern look. These add an element of drama and elegance, creating a captivating aura.

Festive fashion trends in 2024?

Festive fashion trends in 2024 are expected to include a blend of classic styles and modern elements. From experimental drapes to unconventional colour combinations -- the focus will be on unique designs, sustainability, and personalized fashion statements.

Price on request. On kalkifashion.com