Vaishali S unveils her new destination store in Kala Ghoda, announces partnership with Vespa

Vaishali Shadangule, a celebrated fashion designer, has opened a new store in Mumbai for her label Vaishali S. Known for its unique craft-based textures and ethical fashion practices, the brand has now expanded into home décor design.

In addition to the new store and collections, Vaishali S has also announced a collaboration with the luxurious Vespa, which is not limited to the opening of the flagship store but also extends to their joint showcasing during the upcoming Paris Haute Couture Week, emphasising the synergy of both names across the freedom of expression and individualistic lifestyle choices.

Vaishali's mission to showcase Indian handcraft traditions on a global stage has made her the only Indian woman invited to the Paris Haute Couture Week since 2021. This year as well, she will once again showcase her Couture collection in collaboration with Vespa in January 2024, at the residence of the Indian Ambassador to France.

Also read: Milan Fashion Week: Simon Cracker's upcycled looks are harmonised with dyeing. K-Way pops colour

The recently opened store in Fort, Mumbai, showcases an extensive range of her distinctive couture and demi-couture collections, including saris. Marking its debut at this new location is Vaishali S's venture into home decor and design, unveiling a completely sustainable line of home furnishings and accessories. The meticulous craftsmanship of fabrics by skilled weavers across India, is evident in both her fashion and home lines, demonstrating a commitment to utilising every inch of precious handwoven fabric. Each piece in this collection tells a tale of transformation and conscious living through the repurposing of materials, reflecting Vaishali's dedication to meticulous craftsmanship.

The Couture 2024 collection by Vaishali, titled 'I am Nature,' explores the profound connection between the external world and our inner selves, echoing the thematic resonance of her previous 'Abyss' collection.

“We have so many things to be grateful and excited about. This beautiful new space aptly portrays my love for the responsible use of textiles while being the perfect foil for our crafts from Madhya Pradesh fully created by hand. This year, I am proud to showcase our collection for Paris Haute Couture Week at the Indian Ambassador’s home, and it is an honour to be presented by the Indian Embassy itself. It's also a huge honour to work with a timeless Italian classic like Vespa. A style inspiration for generations, the Vespa is the perfect luxe accessory for any high-fashion look. This not only reinforces our commitment to putting Indian craft traditions on the global map, but it also highlights the coming together of Indo-Italian forces to create magic!” said Vaishali.

Also read: Milan Fashion Week: Prada reconnects with the seasons for its 2024-25 fall-winter menswear collection

Vaishali's words are echoed by Diego Graffi, Chairman and MD of Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd, who emphasizes Vespa's iconic status as a style symbol and its alignment with high fashion. “A true style icon for more than 75 years, Vespa has embodied fashion, luxury, and elegance. Its inimitable lines have won the hearts of generations, making it a true cultural zeitgeist of the 20th and 21st centuries. We believe that a Vespa is the perfect luxe accessory for a discerning customer and that it is the only vehicle that blends well with high fashion."

"In the last two years, Vespa has graced runways with designers at prestigious fashion weeks. So, when the opportunity to associate with a celebrated and revered designer like Vaishali S was presented to us, it was an organic match. Her designs are unique and aspired across the globe, just like the Vespa. This partnership reaffirms Vespa's commitment to a discerning lifestyle and individuality. In 2024, we are excited about the opportunities that come with this association and look forward to a successful partnership,” he added.

This exclusive collaboration caters to connoisseurs, offering a distinctive blend of tradition and individuality. The belief that the best stories of civilization are woven in their fabrics and tasted in their food is reflected in a collaboration with Chef Anuradha Joshi Medhora of Charoli Foods. Chef Anuradha curated a menu that covers the exciting journey of various forgotten regional foods of India with her unique spin on each, aligning with the ethos of revival and innovation upheld by Vaishali S.

Also read: Milan Fashion Week: Dolce&Gabbana sets romantic pace. MSGM reflects on the fast-paced world