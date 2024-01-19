Handloom label Neitri drops its Banarasi silk wedding collection

Sari is that one Indian silhouette that carries the quintessence of a forgotten era. And when the fabric of six yards is from Varanasi, it weaves timelessness in every drape. Handloom label Neitri brings the charm of Banarasi silk — known for its lustre, purity, durability and artistry — in exquisite saris. Couturier and entrepreneur Supriya Gupta was so awed by the richness of Banarasi Silk that she started Neitri with an aim to make this silk a prized possession in every woman’s wardrobe.

From Neitri

Taking a stepping stone in its journey, the label now launches its 30 piece new wedding collection of lehenga sets and handwoven silk saris. Telling us about the edit, Supriya shares, “The inspiration is drawn from the traditional art forms and historical monuments encapsulated in intricate geometric and flower patterns. We have worked with yarns of katan silk dyed in rich tints of colours. The ensembles are further adorned with the traditional zari for a luxurious appeal.”

Lehenga set

Expect pieces that range from a bright colour palette of green, red, rani pink, royal blue, and purple to contemporary shades of cyan blue and teal. They’re adorned with paisley and floral motifs that are commonly seen in wedding pieces. “The patterns, colours and the heavy work on the saris makes them unique and suitable for weddings,” Surpriya tells us. Apart from katan, used in this edit, the homegrown label also specialises in various other silks namely kora which is breezy and glamorously see-through in nature, tussar known for its breathability, chiniya popular for its affordability and silk organza that has a vintage appeal. All of them are known for their natural sheen that makes them apt for bridal wear.

Sari

Telling us about a shift in preferences of people in the bridal segment, Supriya shares in the end, “Previously, people were used to wearing modern silhouettes for weddings but recently they have veered towards classic and everlasting pieces that they can even pass on as heirlooms. The focus is now more on the versatility of classics.”

Rs. 34,600 upwards. Available online.

