Hyderabad based Chandrika Raamz drops a new menswear collection in soft pastel tones 

After designing for almost 20 odd South Indian films, Razole born costume designer Raamz met his wife Chandrika, a NIFT Chennai graduate. Together they were armed with a glorious design experience in Tollywood and the fashion industry that culminated in the start of their eponymous label in 2013 in Hyderabad. A decade later, they have not diverted from their focus on menswear. Instead they have redefined this niche segment with couture and luxury prét ensembles for boys and mens.

This time, the city-based duo has dropped another captivating collection Dawn and Dusk that captures a day-dream in pastel toned ethnic menswear. Chandrika tells us about the inspiration borrowed from the enchanting spectrum of colours observed during the surreal moments from sunrise to sunset. “The essence of the collection revolves around the intricate observations of different seasons, focusing on the unique sunsets witnessed in mountains, beaches, and cities during the warm summer days. The soft tones echo a tranquil narrative, weaving a story of elegance throughout the collection. The finer details on the pieces showcases delicate touches of marshmallow colours, intricate floral designs, and exquisite embroidery.”

The 18 piece collection includes kurta sets, bandhgala jackets, sherwanis, and more dipped in a symphony of subtle pastel hues of white, blue, orange, brown, and green. They are an insignia of serenity and calmness. “We’ve delved into the art of marble dyeing, employing techniques that breathe life into fabrics. The collection boasts of multicolored florals, meticulously crafted to yield an embossed effect, creating a captivating 3D visual experience. It's a fusion of tradition and innovation, where age-old crafts meet contemporary design,” Chandrika tells us about the making process.

Since its inception that label has been devoted to only menswear, garnering the likes of trendsetting celebrities like Vijay Varma, Ayushmann Khurrana, Najarjuna Akkineni, Rana Daggubati and many more. And if you feel men shy away from experimenting, you’re mistaken. “In recent years, there has been a notable shift in people's preferences, specially men's wedding attire. Men have become increasingly adventurous, embracing a variety of styles and colours for different events. The once-limited choices in styles and specific shade palettes have expanded, indicating a positive evolution. Nowadays, people are acknowledging that men's fashion should be as diverse as women's fashion.”

