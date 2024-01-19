Studio Bagechaa’s new collection Nishaat talks about vibrant celebrations

Celebrations, whether during festivals, family weddings, or cultural events, bring forth a vibrant mosaic of memories. The infectious joy, tantalising traditional flavours, and allure of new outfits create a harmonious symphony — a n enchanting experience. In the world of fashion, each celebration can become a captivating tale, a chapter written in the vibrant language of cultural expression and style. Studio Ba g echaa’s new collection Nishaat addresses the joy of such happy moments in life.

The fashion brand is known for creating outfits that showcase a perfect blend of sophistication and ethnicity. Rooted in tradition and inspired by nature and the Mughal era, their design vocabulary incorporates contemporary touches, rendering their ensembles perfectly suited for the ever evolving fashion landscape.

Pieces from the collection

The founder of Studio Bagechaa, Shilpi Gotewala, says, “Nishaat is a colourful, intricate and magnificent collection, apt for celebrations. It’s an ode to the vivid hues that characterise Indian celebrations. Firmly anchored in our rich cultural past, Nishaat seamlessly infuses modern fashion into its essence.” In elucidating her choice of name, Shilpi explains that Nishaat, translating to liveliness, embodies the spirited energy enveloping all those who are a part of the celebrations.

Through this edit, she has curated a series of splendid ensembles, where each thread, hue, and embellishment narrates a tale of opulence and cultural heritage. She also takes us through the luxurious fabrics used in this collection. “Nishaat is made from materials like silk tissue, silk organzas, georgettes, pure handloom silk and chanderis. We have embraced both technological innovation and traditional methods to be a brand that offers sophisticated, timeless, and elegant clothing.” Just like every collection at Studio Bagechaa, Nishaat also has some jaw-dropping pieces for men and women. Right from anarkalis, and lehengas to saris, and even predraped drapes, women can find numerous outfits. For men, there are kurta pajamas, Nehru jacket sets, quintessential bandhgalas and some opulent tuxedo jackets.

According to Shilpi, various design elements in the pieces, such as necklines, cuts, flowy fabrics, and elaborate gheras, offer diverse reasons for individuals with different preferences to appreciate this collection. She says, “The Pihu Mustard Sari and Mohak Nehru Jacket Set stand out in the collection, seamlessly blending the best of Indian craftsmanship with modern tailoring. Lightweight and stylish, they present an ideal choice for destination weddings.”

Rs 8,250 upwards.

Available online