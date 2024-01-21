Paris Fashion Week: Balmain’s 80s new romantics revival was a dazzling display

With the energy of the '80s' New Romantics, Balmain’s Saturday night show was a feast for the senses. Eyes and lips took centre stage in Olivier Rousteing’s latest fashion spectacle. Against a backdrop of black, vibrant colours burst forth in a display that was both a nod to the house’s heritage and a step towards pure, unadulterated fun.

The show opened with a stunning statement piece: a bejewelled double-breasted coat adorned with giant eyes on its sleeves, black lapels framing the striking visuals. This set the tone for a collection that was as much about making a statement as it was about the clothes themselves. A white shirt paired with a tie featuring a giant pair of rouged lips continued the theme of bold, graphic imagery.

Polka dots danced across loose coats, punctuated with eye-popping colours like violet and bright canary, a nod to Rousteing’s blending of the traditional with the unexpected. The show was a riot of colour-blocking and vibrant prints, including an entire suit ensemble featuring a trompe l’oeil print of a man by the water.

The display also featured models from different backgrounds in testament to Rousteing’s commitment to diversity.

Balmain, under the creative leadership of Olivier Rousteing, has evolved into a brand that not only reveres its rich heritage but also boldly embraces the future. From its early adoption of the swallow motif in the 1950s to Rousteing’s modern interpretation of this legacy, Balmain has pushed the boundaries of fashion. And had lots of fun doing so.

