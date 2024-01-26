Fashion collection Afterhours is an ode to the colours of nightlife

Fashion melding with art creates one of the most interesting design symphonies. At Delhi-based luxury wear label Amaaré, designer Sahib Singh Bhatia transforms doodle art into couture pieces. His latest edit Afterhours is a classic example of wearable art pieces where doodles adorn a range of contemporary pieces like fishtail skirts, pantsuits, jackets, saris, gowns, pre-stitched lehengas, dresses, flowy jackets, kurtas and more in nocturnal shades. Telling us about the theme of the edit Sahib shares, “The inspiration behind Afterhours collection is the concept of nightlife and the vibrant energy that comes alive after the sun sets. Each of my collections showcases my deep enthusiasm for doodle art which serves as a constant inspiration for my designs as it combines modern and traditional elements, creating a unique style for the modern Indian woman and men. In this edit, the name Afterhours suggests a sense of intrigue, allure, and the excitement of nightlife.”

Expect an array of occasion wear ensembles with innovative styles and embroidery. From a sequin and glass bead embroidered top and pant set with delicate pintucks, a fishtail lehenga with veil and paisley sherwani set to a foil-printed crepe sari, each of the pieces pay homage to crafts while being contemporary in style and grace. Telling us about the making process, Sahib shares, “We have worked with a selection of exquisite fabrics including habutai silk, silk cotton blends, tulle, georgette, organza, and chanderi. The collection also shows a series of floral motifs, geometric patterns, and diverse hand embroidery techniques like sequins, glass beads and more.”

Suiting the name, Afterhours features a harmonious blend of vibrant and midnight hues that capture the colours of nightlife — from matte silver, golden and deep blue to muted tones. The addition of shimmering gold brings a sense of glamour while glass beads and sequin make the pieces stand out for occasions. Telling us how he has incorporated wedding trends, harking on gold colour, Sahib concludes, “With the wedding season on, gold will play a big role and will be seen on metallic dresses, saris, bridal pantsuits, corset tops, and fishtail skirts. We have incorporated hues of gold and muted tones in pieces like fishtail skirts, pantsuits, jackets, saris, gowns, pre-stitched lehengas, dresses, flowy jackets, kurtas and a lot more.”

Rs 60,000 upwards.

Available online.