  Richa Ahluwalia makes a captivating debut with Weddings of India edit

After spending years in the auto industry, Richa Ahluwalia just debuted with her eponymous bridal label at the recently concluded The India Story in Kolkata. The Delhi-based label’s debut edit, Weddings of India is inspired by the timeless charm and sophistication of yesteryear and pays a tribute to India's rich cultural heritage.

The women's ensembles offer a vibrant spectrum from sindoori red to captivating olive, pearl, and powder pink tones, complemented by delicate hints of gold. Adorned with embroideries like gota patti, zardosi, dabka, angorkar motifs, and mukaish work, these pieces beautifully elevate the textures of raw silk, velvet, silk georgette, and chanderi fabrics, gracing the collection with exotic lehengas, shararas, kurta sets, blouses, anarkalis, and sarees.

Richa Ahluwalia's debut edit

The men's line too echoes opulence reminiscent of the Mughal era, featuring elongated yokes embellished with intricate handmade designs and encompassing waistcoats, achkans with peacock and diamond motifs, in rich plum and red tones, besides nude and ivory. The outfits come in velvet, raw silk, dupion silk, and bandhgala jackets are crafted from luxurious matka silk.

Currently available online, the brand plans to launch its flagship store in early 2024 in New Delhi and we talk to Richa about her plans.

What are the bridal trends for the upcoming summer season?

This year we can anticipate a resurgence of classic silhouettes with a contemporary twist dominating the summer bridal trends. It would be more about relaxed and personalised look in pastel hues. With intimate weddings on the rise, fusion wear, flowy fabrics with minimalistic, delicate designs complemented by dewy or natural make up, braided or loose waves hairstyle will define the season.

Richa Ahluwalia's debut edit

The summer bridal wardrobe must-haves?

Lightweight lehengas, summer-friendly classic silk saris in breezy fabrics like crepe or georgette, an anarkali suit in breathable fabrics like cotton or chanderi, a long skirt and crop top or an embellished jacket with a kurta. Statement jewellery, delicate earrings, a bold necklace, or a minimal mangtika will trend too.

What inspires you?

My design philosophy revolves around crafting bridal wear that mirrors the individuality, style, and story of each bridal couple. Drawing inspiration from the diversity and richness of Indian culture, as well as the global trends, I aim at capturing the essence of the modern Indian couple.