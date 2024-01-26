Shivani Awasty's new edit, Syren, is all about cutting edge silhouettes

Luxury couturier Shivani Awasty effortlessly amalgamates European sensibilities with artful and drop-dead gorgeous prints in the form of beautifully sculpted gowns and cocktail dresses with intricate details. Her latest collection Syren has contemporary, cutting-edge pieces that showcase impeccable details and techniques. An alumna of Central Saint Martins, London, Shivani sought formal training from some of the most renowned fashion houses in the world, including House of John Galliano, Paris and Marchesa, New York and her eponymous label has adorned the likes of Malaika Arora Khan, Tapsee Pannu, Aditi Rao Hyadri, Mouni Roy, Gauri Khan, and Mithila Palkar among others. We speak with her about Syren.

Tell us all about your latest collection.

Syren embodies the inner power, fearlessness, elegance and sensuality of a woman. We have been inspired by the mythological creatures Sirens. The edit celebrates vivid romanticism and high octane glamour manifesting a woman’s unconscious powerful sophisticated femininity. The hues and colours include bold jewel tones and sharp hues. The jaw-dropping scarlet-toned corset dress is one of the standout pieces in the collection. I have worked extensively with silk tulle and organzas to create a translucent appeal.

Shivani Awasty's Syren edit

How have your designs evolved?

I am predominantly a western wear designer, and basically that has been our journey and growth. We have focussed on haute couture and couture and elevated our designs to become an extremely luxury centric product. We are more into the heavy occasion wear that can be worn for larger functions be it bridal or award functions. We have a pret line as well for which we’ve designed Western wear like jumpsuits and party tops. Of late, we are making Indian occasion-wear. We have lehenga cholis and stylised drape gowns and saris and pay close attention to the cut and fit of outfits. In terms of the construction and detailing, we extensively work with corseting and different body form cuts. We also have a lot of sculpted pieces which are very OTT.

Shivani Awasty's Syren edit

What's your road map for 2024?

Our roadmap for 2024 includes a highly anticipated debut at Paris Fashion Week, where we'll showcase our Spring/Summer collection. This collection focuses on blending evening wear with more wearable options, featuring easier silhouettes and stylized pieces.

What are the wedding festive wardrobe must-haves?

Traditional jewellery, intricate mehndi designs, and a stunning outfit. While the classic lehenga is a popular choice, modern Indian women are opting for unique styles. Our gowns with cutting-edge silhouettes offer the perfect blend of tradition and contemporary fashion.

Festive wedding wear trends in 2024?

There will be a fusion of traditional aesthetics with a modern flair. Rich jewel tones, intricate embroidery, and innovative silhouettes will trend big time.