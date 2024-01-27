Four new lifestyle products in the market that we’re absolutely in love with!

Face forward

LoveChild by Masaba announces the launch of its latest face range additions — 4K Mattifying Foundation (available in 18 shades, this foundation blended with Cica Extract, Oat Beta Glucan, Rosehip Oil, and Jojoba Oil, provides a 4K matte finish); Blending Brush; and Pore-Proof Mattifying Primer (infused with Betula Alba Leaf Extract, this primer soothes and calms skin redness besides a base for your makeup). INR 1,000 onwards. Available online and across outlets.

Serum secrets

Plum Goodness introduces their latest product — 15% Vitamin C Glow Face Serum enriched with Japanese mandarin, kakadu plum and 15 percent ethyl ascorbic acid. Formulated to repair sun damage, fade dark spots and reveal a radiant glow, the serum not only improves collagen production but hydrates the skin as well. INR 550. Across outlets.

Eternal elegance

Timex proudly introduces their latest Fria Collection that’s just hit stores. This exquisite line redefines sophistication with its captivating designs. The collection includes Fria Women’s Pink Dial Round Case, Fria Women’s Rose Gold Dial Round Case, Fria Women’s Mother Of Pearl Dial Round and a few more. Embrace the perfect blend of style and precision, as the label continues its legacy of timeless craftsmanship. INR 4,795 onwards. Across outlets.

Green sole

Just in time for Veganuary, crafted with 100 percent premium Polyurethane (PU) Suede, adding that smart touch to your stride — these vegan sneakers from Ludic are an absolute delight and are wonderfully comfortable to wear. Boldly redefining style, the shoes show some meticulous craftsmanship and are built for survival. Available in green, vibrant red and navy blue. INR 3,999. Available online.