A breezy collection that whispers of sunshine, style and timeless elegance

Imagine the warmth of the sun on your skin, the gentle breeze whispering through fields of blooms, and the vibrant colors of summer all around you. That’s the spirit of Soch’s latest Spring Summer 2025 Collection, Summer Tales. It’s a tribute to the Indian summer—light, breezy, and effortlessly stylish.
This collection features flowing kaftans, pastel kurtas, graceful saris, and chic suit sets. Soft shades of blue, refreshing greens, coral, and other summer-ready hues dominate the palette. The fabrics are lightweight and breathable, perfect for staying cool and chic. Every piece is designed to make you feel as free as summer itself.
But Summer Tales is more than just clothes. It’s a story told through colours, textures, and traditions. Each sub-collection adds its own charm. Gypsy Ink brings bold, bohemian prints with a carefree vibe. Bandhej Treasures celebrates the timeless art of Bandhani with vibrant colours and intricate patterns. Indigo Hues dives deep into ocean-inspired blues, evoking calm and sophistication. Shimmer Tales dazzles with luxurious handwork and Aari embroidery, adding a touch of glamour. And Petal Play bursts with delicate floral prints, perfect for summer blooms.
Together, these sub-collections create a wardrobe that’s light, airy, and versatile. They reflect Soch’s vision of creativity, diversity, and timeless elegance.
Summer Tales isn’t just a collection. It’s an invitation to live the summer with grace, warmth, and style.
Price on request.
Available online.