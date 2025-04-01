A breezy collection that whispers of sunshine, style and timeless elegance

Imagine the warmth of the sun on your skin, the gentle breeze whispering through fields of blooms, and the vibrant colors of summer all around you. That’s the spirit of Soch’s latest Spring Summer 2025 Collection, Summer Tales. It’s a tribute to the Indian summer—light, breezy, and effortlessly stylish.

This collection features flowing kaftans, pastel kurtas, graceful saris, and chic suit sets. Soft shades of blue, refreshing greens, coral, and other summer-ready hues dominate the palette. The fabrics are lightweight and breathable, perfect for staying cool and chic. Every piece is designed to make you feel as free as summer itself.