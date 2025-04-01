Gucci unveils The Art of Silk project to celebrate the legacy of timeless silk scarves

Gucci’s latest initiative, the Keep It Gucci – The Art of Silk project, celebrates the House’s rich heritage in silk craftsmanship, while highlighting its deep connection to the world of art. This April, Gucci will kick off a series of exciting activations that pay tribute to the art of silk and its enduring role in fashion history. The campaign, set to launch today (April 1, 2025) will feature the sale of the iconic “90×90” silk scarves—a true symbol of Gucci’s commitment to craftsmanship and design excellence.
The next day, on April 2, Gucci will host exclusive events in Paris, including a special gathering at its Rue Saint-Honoré store and a dinner dedicated to the Art of Silk project. The campaign promises to bring together artists, fashion enthusiasts, and silk lovers, all under one roof to celebrate a legacy that dates back to the 1950s. This initiative marks not just a continuation of Gucci’s commitment to luxurious silk, but also an evolution of its artistic spirit.
A journey through silk
Gucci’s relationship with silk craftsmanship began in the 1950s, when the brand first ventured into creating exquisite silk scarves. These early designs drew inspiration from the House’s iconic leather goods, marking the beginning of a tradition of meticulous artistry and luxury that still defines Gucci today. But it was in 1958 that the brand took its first significant step into the world of silk with a collaboration with a distinguished silk producer from Como, Italy. The result was Tolda di Nave—a nautical-themed scarf that would set the stage for decades of silk innovation at Gucci.
As the 1960s unfolded, Gucci’s scarves became synonymous with creativity and luxury, thanks in part to the collaboration with renowned illustrator Vittorio Accornero de Testa. His intricate and vibrant designs brought an entirely new level of artistry to Gucci’s scarves, many of which featured intricate details and rich colour palettes. Between 1960 and 1981, Accornero designed nearly 80 scarves for the brand, elevating the humble silk scarf into wearable art. His visionary work helped establish Gucci as a brand that fused craftsmanship with artistry, an identity that remains at the heart of the brand’s offerings today.
Timeless icons: The Flora and Nautical designs
Among the most iconic of Gucci’s silk creations is the Flora scarf, created in 1966 as a tribute to Princess Grace of Monaco. The scarf, which features 27 different flowers, butterflies, and insects, was crafted in just one week by Accornero. The intricate design, which required 37 distinct colours, showcased Gucci’s unrivaled silk craftsmanship. Flora quickly became a symbol of timeless elegance, inspiring the brand’s first silk dress in 1969. Over the years, Flora has been reimagined by various Gucci creative directors, each adding their personal touch while maintaining the scarf’s original allure.
Equally influential has been Gucci’s nautical motif, first introduced in the 1950s with the Tolda di Nave scarf. This maritime theme gained prominence in the 1960s and continued to inspire collections through the decades, including the Marina Chain motif. This chain design, symbolic of maritime sophistication, recently made a return in Gucci’s 2023 jewellery line, reaffirming its enduring appeal and timeless nature.
The evolution of silk at Gucci
As silk continued to evolve within the brand, it expanded beyond just accessories and began to feature prominently in Gucci’s ready-to-wear collections. The floral, nautical, and animal motifs, along with the signature GG monogram and equestrian symbols, became recurring themes in silk designs. These motifs were not only featured on scarves but also on shirts, dresses, and other garments, further cementing the role of silk in Gucci’s fashion DNA.
Gucci’s GG monogram, introduced in 1969, was another defining moment for the House’s silk designs. What began as a subtle pattern on luggage soon became a symbol of luxury, gracing scarves, ties, and ready-to-wear pieces. Similarly, the equestrian-inspired Horsebit motif, first introduced in the 1950s, would go on to become an iconic symbol that still influences Gucci’s designs today.
The Art of Silk today
As Gucci launches its Keep It Gucci – The Art of Silk project, the brand pays homage to its rich legacy of silk craftsmanship while embracing the future of fashion. The “90×90” scarves, featured prominently in the campaign, symbolise the enduring elegance and artistry that have made Gucci a leader in luxury fashion for over seven decades. These pieces are more than just accessories—they are works of art, designed to be worn and cherished for generations to come.
Gucci’s Art of Silk project is not just a celebration of the past, but a commitment to continuing the legacy of silk craftsmanship that has defined the brand. It is a fusion of tradition and innovation, honouring the timeless elegance of silk while exploring new possibilities in design. As the world of fashion continues to evolve, Gucci remains at the forefront, demonstrating that true luxury is not just about the products, but about the artistry, history, and vision that shape them.
Email—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com