Gucci unveils The Art of Silk project to celebrate the legacy of timeless silk scarves

The evolution of silk at Gucci

As silk continued to evolve within the brand, it expanded beyond just accessories and began to feature prominently in Gucci’s ready-to-wear collections. The floral, nautical, and animal motifs, along with the signature GG monogram and equestrian symbols, became recurring themes in silk designs. These motifs were not only featured on scarves but also on shirts, dresses, and other garments, further cementing the role of silk in Gucci’s fashion DNA.

Gucci’s GG monogram, introduced in 1969, was another defining moment for the House’s silk designs. What began as a subtle pattern on luggage soon became a symbol of luxury, gracing scarves, ties, and ready-to-wear pieces. Similarly, the equestrian-inspired Horsebit motif, first introduced in the 1950s, would go on to become an iconic symbol that still influences Gucci’s designs today.

The Art of Silk today

As Gucci launches its Keep It Gucci – The Art of Silk project, the brand pays homage to its rich legacy of silk craftsmanship while embracing the future of fashion. The “90×90” scarves, featured prominently in the campaign, symbolise the enduring elegance and artistry that have made Gucci a leader in luxury fashion for over seven decades. These pieces are more than just accessories—they are works of art, designed to be worn and cherished for generations to come.

Gucci’s Art of Silk project is not just a celebration of the past, but a commitment to continuing the legacy of silk craftsmanship that has defined the brand. It is a fusion of tradition and innovation, honouring the timeless elegance of silk while exploring new possibilities in design. As the world of fashion continues to evolve, Gucci remains at the forefront, demonstrating that true luxury is not just about the products, but about the artistry, history, and vision that shape them.

Email—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com