Designer Nikasha’s new collection unveiled at LFWxFDCI pays an ode to khadi
Designer Nikasha made a spectacular comeback on the ramp at the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI after six years with her latest collection Mahboob—an ode to the fabric khadi, viewed through a modern lens. The designs embrace the spirit of timeless elegance, with each silhouette infused with intricate handwoven textures, fluid drapes, and subtle details. From cape sets to dhoti saris and draped gowns, the ensembles celebrate fluidity and free-flowing aesthetics. Nikasha has chosen a palette that mirrors the raw beauty of khadi, featuring earthy neutrals like beige, white, off-white, tobacco, and tan, with accents of bold Rani pink to add a vibrant contrast. The result is a collection that is both understated and bold, embracing artisanal craftsmanship while reflecting contemporary global appeal. What we loved is that the collection will be unveiled in menswear as well as womenswear. Nikasha takes us through the same.
Khadi, reimagined by Nikasha’s modern take on tradition at the LFWxFDCI
How different is this range from your previous collections?
With this collection, I find myself more particular than ever, about the details of every embroidery, every stitch because it carries a lot of intention.
What are the silhouettes that are working this summer for festive resort wear or destination weddings?
This summer is about striking the perfect balance between comfort and elegance. We’re seeing a shift towards fluid silhouettes—lightweight, airy lehengas with minimal embellishment, draped saris in softer fabrics, and kaftans with intricate detailing that make a statement without feeling heavy. There’s also a growing preference for structured yet relaxed ensembles, like corset blouses paired with flowy skirts or tailored kurtas with playful layering. The idea is to create pieces that move effortlessly, work across different settings, and bring a sense of ease to destination celebrations.
What are the wardrobe essentials for festive resort wear?
A breezy, lightweight lehenga that transitions effortlessly from day to night, a statement draped sari, and an intricately detailed kaftan for relaxed glam moments. A well-tailored kurta set with modern accents is perfect for festive gatherings.
What are the summer trends this year?
Sheer layering is making a statement, whether through ethereal dresses or lightweight knits worn over structured basics. Choosing the right colours for summer is essential. Fashion is embracing a sense of effortless sophistication with a focus on fluidity, versatility, and quiet luxury.
What inspires you?
Relaxation allows me to hear and play with ideas. It gives me freedom of thought. I am able to access my creative juices during that time. Beyond that, I am really drawn to people’s stories, their habits and silences. Desolated, abandoned houses and forgotten ruins stir something inside me. In their stillness, I find my movement.
Tell us about your upcoming collections.
We are working on fabric accessories—necklaces and earrings and home later this year.