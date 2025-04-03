Designer Nikasha’s new collection unveiled at LFWxFDCI pays an ode to khadi

Designer Nikasha made a spectacular comeback on the ramp at the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI after six years with her latest collection Mahboob—an ode to the fabric khadi, viewed through a modern lens. The designs embrace the spirit of timeless elegance, with each silhouette infused with intricate handwoven textures, fluid drapes, and subtle details. From cape sets to dhoti saris and draped gowns, the ensembles celebrate fluidity and free-flowing aesthetics. Nikasha has chosen a palette that mirrors the raw beauty of khadi, featuring earthy neutrals like beige, white, off-white, tobacco, and tan, with accents of bold Rani pink to add a vibrant contrast. The result is a collection that is both understated and bold, embracing artisanal craftsmanship while reflecting contemporary global appeal. What we loved is that the collection will be unveiled in menswear as well as womenswear. Nikasha takes us through the same.

Khadi, reimagined by Nikasha’s modern take on tradition at the LFWxFDCI