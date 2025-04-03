Designer Rina Singh's label Eka's new edit unveiled at LFWxFDCI features unique patterns
Homegrown label Eka, founded by designer Rina Singh 14 years back, is popular among the discerning slow fashion crowd for its ultra-feminine and ethereal creations. Her latest The Rite of Spring— Amer by Eka SS’25 collection unveiled at Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI bears the distinct imprint of the label. Comprising flowing, layered, delicate ensembles, the edit is inspired by the majestic Amer Fort’s architecture and the region’s indigenous textile motifs.
Cotton, silks, organzas, and sheer cottons along with handloom textiles like cotton-silk, linen and gauze form the backbone of the collection that’s replete with patterns and weaves featuring bold stripes, popular checks, and contrasting selvedge. The hand-drawn floral prints were translated into hand-carved block prints that used up to 80 wooden blocks per garment. This time, to add to the drama, Rina chose embroidery and appliqués that were inspired by the gateways, mirrored collages, and ornate borders of the grand Amer Fort.
The eclectic and dreamy range features swirling, layered, summer beauties like dresses, pants, skirts, tunics, delicate robes, and overlays with fragile lace added to the delicate elegance.
Rina Singh talks about The Rite of Spring— Amer by Eka SS’25 collection that was unveiled at Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI
How difficult has the design journey been for you since championing conscious fashion often comes at a price?
Business is a challenge for sure, and I wouldn’t say that it’s not. We have to try all kinds of ways, such as the buyer preferences, new looks, new marketing strategies, and new ideas to talk about sustainability. Otherwise, I think people will get bored of it.
What are your plans to grow the label’s presence this year?
We do shows, and we do a lot of communication. I don’t focus a lot on price parity because I feel there are all kinds of prices and stories and people buy all kinds of things. It just depends on how you are packaging your story and what you’re offering. If it is the right product at the right price, people will buy.
What inspires you as a designer?
I like this world, which is poetic, light-hearted, soft, and feminine. I want to layer it up. I like to tell new stories with different seasons.
What is fashion to you?
I feel it’s a personal journey. I always like to wear things that I can wear on any day of the year, anytime. I feel clothes should be such that you could wear them any day.
How’s this summer going to be fashion-wise?
I think it is going to be light, a little bohemian with soft layers, patterns, and whites.