Designer Rina Singh's label Eka's new edit unveiled at LFWxFDCI features unique patterns

Homegrown label Eka, founded by designer Rina Singh 14 years back, is popular among the discerning slow fashion crowd for its ultra-feminine and ethereal creations. Her latest The Rite of Spring— Amer by Eka SS’25 collection unveiled at Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI bears the distinct imprint of the label. Comprising flowing, layered, delicate ensembles, the edit is inspired by the majestic Amer Fort’s architecture and the region’s indigenous textile motifs.

Cotton, silks, organzas, and sheer cottons along with handloom textiles like cotton-silk, linen and gauze form the backbone of the collection that’s replete with patterns and weaves featuring bold stripes, popular checks, and contrasting selvedge. The hand-drawn floral prints were translated into hand-carved block prints that used up to 80 wooden blocks per garment. This time, to add to the drama, Rina chose embroidery and appliqués that were inspired by the gateways, mirrored collages, and ornate borders of the grand Amer Fort.

The eclectic and dreamy range features swirling, layered, summer beauties like dresses, pants, skirts, tunics, delicate robes, and overlays with fragile lace added to the delicate elegance.

Rina Singh talks about The Rite of Spring— Amer by Eka SS’25 collection that was unveiled at Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI