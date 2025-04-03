Homegrown label Bodice’s new summer edit plays with sustainable fabrics

A

Our core values remain the same—refined minimalism, longevity, and empowering women through design. But over time, I have become more open to taking risks and experimenting. We have started playing with bolder colours, textures, and techniques like block printing. Earlier collections were very polished, while now there is a certain rawness that I enjoy. The fits have evolved too, becoming more adaptive and in tune with the lives of real women. The goal is still to create clothing that shines a light on the wearer, rather than overshadowing her.