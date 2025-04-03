Homegrown label Bodice’s new summer edit plays with sustainable fabrics
Homegrown label Bodice by Ruchika Sachdeva has a splendid Spring-Summer collection exploring self-discovery and transformation by blending India’s textile heritage with Japanese influences. At the heart of this narrative is Bemberg by Asahi Kasei, a biodegradable and fully regenerated cellulose fibre, cupro crafted from cotton linter. We speak with Ruchika to find out more.
The art of contrast in Bodice’s new collection
What’s the idea behind the collection?
I’ve been thinking a lot about how identity is constantly evolving. We are always growing, changing, and discovering new parts of ourselves. I wanted the clothes to reflect that sense of movement and possibility. The collection plays with contrasts—feminine and androgynous, bold and minimal, soft and structured. It is about balance and instinct, and about creating pieces that adapt to different roles and moments in life without feeling overdone.
How much has the design philosophy of Bodice changed over the years?
Our core values remain the same—refined minimalism, longevity, and empowering women through design. But over time, I have become more open to taking risks and experimenting. We have started playing with bolder colours, textures, and techniques like block printing. Earlier collections were very polished, while now there is a certain rawness that I enjoy. The fits have evolved too, becoming more adaptive and in tune with the lives of real women. The goal is still to create clothing that shines a light on the wearer, rather than overshadowing her.
What inspires you?
I find inspiration in dualities, the balance between opposites. That tension feels real and human. I love the contrast of sharp tailoring with soft pleats, stark black and white with playful colours. Everyday life, nature, traditional crafts, and the artisans we work with constantly influence me.
What will trend in fashion this summer in formal and party western wear?
There is a growing desire for ease and elegance. We will see more tailored co-ord sets, breathable fabrics, and silhouettes that can move from day to evening. Details will matter more than heavy embellishments, and the focus will be on versatility rather than fleeting trends.
What are the summer wardrobe must-haves?
A well-cut shirt, a dress that feels effortless yet elevated, and breathable separates that mix and match easily. Natural fibres and lightweight layering pieces are key in the summer.
Tell us about your personal fashion choices.
I am definitely a classic person at heart. I gravitate towards pieces that are simple yet elevated and garments that feel considered, with longevity built into them. For me, it’s about wearing something that’s not loud, but quietly powerful. I value craftsmanship, quality, and clothes that feel like they’ve been made for someone who knows who they are.
What are the other collections you are working on?
I am currently working on our pre-summer’26 collection, which will be showcased in Paris. It’s an exciting phase since we’re experimenting with new techniques and ideas while staying rooted in what defines Bodice.