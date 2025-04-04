‘Aqua Aurora’ - where the ocean meets elegance

In a fashion landscape where high-end, provocative couture often feels out of reach, Realm by Vaishali isn’t just filling the gap—it’s redefining it. With their latest collection, Aqua Aurora, founder Vaishali Dahiya isn’t just offering clothes; she’s offering an experience, a dive into the depths of glamour with the ocean as her muse.
“This collection is a tribute to the ocean’s endless allure,” Vaishali shares, her eyes reflecting the same shimmer as her designs. “I was inspired by the mythical charm of mermaids, the mesmerising patterns of fish scales, and the vibrant life that thrives beneath the waves. Aqua Aurora isn’t just fashion—it’s the ocean’s heartbeat captured in silk and sequins.”
Unlike previous collections, this one takes boldness to a whole new level. “While we’ve always had a flair for luxury, Aqua Aurora dives deeper. It’s about capturing the raw, untamed beauty of the sea—its colours, its textures, its mystery. It’s daring yet refined, provocative yet sophisticated.”
Picture fish scale-shaped sequins that catch the light like ripples on water, paired with reef-inspired floral embroidery crafted from glass crystals and sequins. “Every piece feels like it’s been touched by the sea itself—luxurious, radiant, alive,” says Vaishali.
The colour palette is a visual symphony. “We’ve drawn from the vibrant coral reefs, blending bold hues with soft pastels and creamy ivories. There’s an iridescence to the fabrics, like sunlight piercing through ocean waves, creating an almost magical glow in every piece.”
Speaking of fabrics, Vaishali’s choices are as luxurious as the designs: “Silks, cotton satins, satin-lycra blends, and delicate netting—each fabric chosen for its ability to flow, drape, and feel like liquid luxury against the skin.”
Now, for the silhouettes: “This collection is for the unapologetically bold woman. Think plunging necklines, daring thigh-high slits, deep back designs, and bodycon fits that celebrate every curve. Whether it’s a beach party, a glamorous dinner, or a chic bridesmaid moment, these pieces are designed to make you feel powerful, radiant, and unforgettable.”
But Vaishali’s creative journey doesn’t stop here. “I’m already working on the next collection, and it’s a revival of the iconic chainmail mesh—a fabric that once draped 80s Hollywood legends and was a signature of luxury houses like Versace and Mugler. It’s sleek, shimmering, almost liquid in its movement. It’s not just fabric; it’s an attitude—a second skin that commands attention.”
So, what’s next for Realm by Vaishali? “We’re reimagining chainmail in modern silhouettes that celebrate opulence, confidence, and the untouchable allure of the woman who wears it. It’s bold. It’s fearless. It’s a statement.”
Realm by Vaishali isn’t just a brand—it’s a movement. And with Aqua Aurora, it’s making waves that you’ll want to ride.
Prices start at INR 30,000.
Available online.
