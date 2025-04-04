‘Aqua Aurora’ - where the ocean meets elegance

In a fashion landscape where high-end, provocative couture often feels out of reach, Realm by Vaishali isn’t just filling the gap—it’s redefining it. With their latest collection, Aqua Aurora, founder Vaishali Dahiya isn’t just offering clothes; she’s offering an experience, a dive into the depths of glamour with the ocean as her muse.

Aqua Aurora captures the raw, untamed beauty of the sea

“This collection is a tribute to the ocean’s endless allure,” Vaishali shares, her eyes reflecting the same shimmer as her designs. “I was inspired by the mythical charm of mermaids, the mesmerising patterns of fish scales, and the vibrant life that thrives beneath the waves. Aqua Aurora isn’t just fashion—it’s the ocean’s heartbeat captured in silk and sequins.”