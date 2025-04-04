Designer Abhisek Roy had an impressive debut at LFWxFDCI ramp with 'Nawabs of Bengal'
Kolkata’s emerging designer Abhisek Roy’s label Roy Calcutta made an impressive debut on the LFWxFDCI ramp at The Boy’s Club, presented by FDCI. The show was opened by tennis legend Leander Paes, who was wearing an ivory angarkha kurta, Bengali-style dhoti and a majestic black shawl. The show drew to an end with Bengal’s superstar, Prosenjit Chatterjee in a black velvet cropped jacket with gold detailing, black kurta and matching Bengali-style dhoti. Abhisek’s latest collection, Nawabs of Bengal, embarks on a fashionable journey into the medieval era of Bengal that was dominated by Nawabs. He takes us through the details.
Roy Calcutta’s tribute to Bengal’s Nawabi elegance
What was the idea behind the collection?
As my works are always based on textiles and handicrafts, I’m always doing something that connects us to our roots. For me, textiles are an integral part of my designs, and when I thought of Nawabs of Bengal, I wanted to combine two important fabrics together – velvet, was introduced to Bengal by the Mughals and our own fabric, Jamdani. I tried to mix both of them with the intricate zardozi handwork. It has a lot of Mughal motifs, such as floral patterns, architectural elements, and paisleys.
Tell us about your menswear collection for this summer wedding season.
We have designed new kurta sets with unique Jamdani zardozi embroideries. The dhotis are especially very popular, and one can drape it in unique ways, be it Bengali or South Indian styles.
What are your upcoming collections for the AW season?
So, this new collection is like a premiere show of what my upcoming collection will look like. I will try to continue this line because I’m trying these embroideries for the first time, and I’m trying to explore more along this line apart from working more on velvets because I’m loving the fabric a lot of late.
What are five wardrobe essentials for grooms this season?
You have to wear ethnic. You can try out a new way of looking at a dhoti. The jewellery, and the correct amount of jewellery, besides accessories like shoes and brooches, are gaining traction.