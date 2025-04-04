LFWxFDCI: Ananya Panday turns showstopper for AK|OK by Anamika Khanna
When Lakme Fashion Week, in collaboration with the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), steps into its 25th year, expect a few fashion surprises. The season commenced on a unique note, celebrating the multifaceted women of our times with an impressive opening act by Anamika Khanna’s prêt label, AK|OK.The label’s latest collection, Silver Collar, merges white-collar corporate woman’s need to meld power dressing seamlessly with her fun and chic side with the right amount of shine and bling.
Ananya Panday stuns in a hybrid saree with a chain pallu at the AK|OK by Anamika Khanna show
Powerfully choreographed with live music by drummer Lis Viegas and an electric ambience, the show was a winner from the word go. The pulsating atmosphere was heightened by dresses that were both powerful and feminine, effortlessly blending office and evening wear for the working woman. Her signature intricate craftsmanship and modern sensibility were present in all the silhouettes.
Silver Collar also mirrored the ethos of Lakme’s latest beauty launch, the 9to5 Hya Matte range, formulated for the unstoppable modern working woman. Ananya Panday, Bollywood’s style icon, stopped the show in an outfit that reimagined the sari drape with a modern twist, embodying the spirit of an independent woman.
We spoke with Anamika over a brunch hosted by her at the famed Italian diner, Cin Cin in Mumbai.
What is Silver Collar about?
Silver Collar is what women bring to the table. We’re not just warriors at work; we also bring power, emotion, softness, and empathy. To me, it’s this elevated space of a corporate white collar.
How did you ideate the collection?
Actually, it wasn’t difficult because this is who we are—as a woman, this is who I am. This is what I bring to work. Besides my work, I have my family, and for me, the important part is that whatever I do in a collection, its inspiration is drawn from my country. I’ve been exploring different regions of India for a while now, and currently, it’s the Rabari tribe that’s caught my fancy. And the fun part is that when I started exploring them, I saw their silver accessories and the kind of work they do. I wondered—if these women worked in the city, what would they carry with them? That question shaped the entire collection. Then came the Lakme range, where the modern spirit of the product line seamlessly translated into the collection.
How has Rabari tribe’s work been amalgamated into your designs?
There’s a lot of it. You see the embroidery, the appliqué, the silver. I feel the power, resilience, and spirit of Rabari women are reflected in the collection.
Tell us about the colours and textures of the collection.
It’s the very message that women at work can do anything. So, I’m not binding anything down by saying this is that one look—I’m spreading it out and saying it’s okay to do anything. It’s okay to be you. There are lots of new silhouettes, and interestingly, I have brought back something that I had done 15 years ago, which is the dhoti. I feel the need to be confident and just say that the tribe, the dhoti, and modernity all marry into one another.
The range of fabrics used is extensive, including cotton, silks, and suiting materials. Tailoring is a very big aspect of the show, but how we’ve done tailoring is also interesting. It’s not the typical suit tailoring—a lot of innovation comes into play. There’s a lot of structured fluidity that comes together in this collection.
How do you see the luxe prêt scene evolving in the country?
I feel India is evolving. Whatever we’re doing in the luxury and prêt space, in the marrying of the two, everyone is doing their own thing. I mean, I’m wearing a kurta-pyjama, and I’m comfortable—it’s about how everyone brings their own thing, and that’s spreading. So, whether it’s luxe prêt or couture, if I’m able to wear a piece of couture with a pair of chappals and I’m fine with it, that’s my personality.
What are your observations on LFWxFDCI over the years?
We used to do really simple things back then. There was no social media or information available at our fingertips. I used to come from Kolkata like a lost girl. From doing three-designer shows, the nervousness and excitement, and preparing for a month to decide what to wear for a week—it was a different time and era. We didn’t know anything, so we were experimenting. There was no social media—we were putting out ideas that nobody knew, and we were being talked about for those ideas because they were new experiments. But now, I feel because of social media, there’s a lot out there. I miss the simplicity of it all. Otherwise, I think it is great. The more we evolve, the better it is. I mean, India is reaching all over the world, and it’s a global power now—I love it.
Do you believe in trends?
I don’t believe in trends. I believe in what works for me, what I feel comfortable with. I’m an easy and fluid dresser. I’m usually always in monochromes, but some days, I show up in a pop of colour—and I love that to be red.
What’s your definition of a strong, fashionable woman?
I don’t think being a strong woman means being aggressive. To me, a strong woman is one who balances everything that she does and navigates her challenges well. A strong woman is empathetic, kind, and gentle. A strong woman is not someone with an “I’m gonna kill you” airs about her, but rather someone with an “I understand you” presence—that, to me, is true strength.
And there’s no reason why any woman can’t be stylish or do her thing. Whether she is strong or not, gentle or not, kind or not—any woman can be fashionable, even in her sleep.
What are you working on next in the couture line?
I am working on one million things at the same time. At this moment, I feel like this whole vintage space of bringing back what we’ve always done, bringing back what we’ve forgotten—what I have forgotten of my own designs, whether it’s embroideries or silhouettes. Like I said I’m bringing the dhoti back—its essence will be reflected in my upcoming collections.
What is sustainability to you?
For me, it’s a very simple thing. If you create a product that is high-quality and timeless—that is luxury in its timelessness—that is sustainable. I don’t want to create a product that you will wear today and tomorrow it will be out of fashion or lacks quality. But if you can take it out and wear it again after 10 years, that is sustainable. It’s not just about using sustainable fabric; it’s also about the mindset.