LFWxFDCI: Ananya Panday turns showstopper for AK|OK by Anamika Khanna

When Lakme Fashion Week, in collaboration with the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), steps into its 25th year, expect a few fashion surprises. The season commenced on a unique note, celebrating the multifaceted women of our times with an impressive opening act by Anamika Khanna’s prêt label, AK|OK.The label’s latest collection, Silver Collar, merges white-collar corporate woman’s need to meld power dressing seamlessly with her fun and chic side with the right amount of shine and bling.

Ananya Panday stuns in a hybrid saree with a chain pallu at the AK|OK by Anamika Khanna show

Powerfully choreographed with live music by drummer Lis Viegas and an electric ambience, the show was a winner from the word go. The pulsating atmosphere was heightened by dresses that were both powerful and feminine, effortlessly blending office and evening wear for the working woman. Her signature intricate craftsmanship and modern sensibility were present in all the silhouettes.

Silver Collar also mirrored the ethos of Lakme’s latest beauty launch, the 9to5 Hya Matte range, formulated for the unstoppable modern working woman. Ananya Panday, Bollywood’s style icon, stopped the show in an outfit that reimagined the sari drape with a modern twist, embodying the spirit of an independent woman.

We spoke with Anamika over a brunch hosted by her at the famed Italian diner, Cin Cin in Mumbai.