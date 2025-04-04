OTT by Tarun Tahiliani reinvents luxe pret with versatile, wearable elegance at LFWxFDCI

The show opened with the classic rendition by American singer-song- writer Aretha Franklin, (You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman. And that’s precisely what Tarun Tahiliani’s luxe pret label OTT’s new collection, unveiled at this stunning show at the recently concluded LFWxFCDI event, aims at—to make the wearer look naturally and effortlessly beautiful. The runway had a set of two boudoirs with the models admiring their silhouettes on mirror before walking past the audience, impressing them with the flowy contemporary outfits that complements all body types.

Tarun Tahiliani’s OTT redefines everyday elegance

The whole collection embodies fluidity, versatility, and contemporary craftsmanship. Staying true to its philosophy of reimagining dressing as an act of daily reinvention, OTT’s latest edit too has multi-wear separates that allow the modern working woman to write her own fashion narrative.