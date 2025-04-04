OTT by Tarun Tahiliani reinvents luxe pret with versatile, wearable elegance at LFWxFDCI

The show opened with the classic rendition by American singer-song- writer Aretha Franklin, (You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman. And that’s precisely what Tarun Tahiliani’s luxe pret label OTT’s new collection, unveiled at this stunning show at the recently concluded LFWxFCDI event, aims at—to make the wearer look naturally and effortlessly beautiful. The runway had a set of two boudoirs with the models admiring their silhouettes on mirror before walking past the audience, impressing them with the flowy contemporary outfits that complements all body types.
The whole collection embodies fluidity, versatility, and contemporary craftsmanship. Staying true to its philosophy of reimagining dressing as an act of daily reinvention, OTT’s latest edit too has multi-wear separates that allow the modern working woman to write her own fashion narrative.
The show opened with a striking display of draped silhouettes and layered separates, setting the tone for OTT’s effortlessly elegant yet functional aesthetic. What we loved is the way the models showcased the versatility of the collection on stage, restyling pieces in real-time to demonstrate how garments could be layered, draped, and worn in more ways than one. This seamless integration of new pieces with selections from the archive and current collection reinforced OTT’s philosophy of building a sustainable wardrobe with timeless pieces.
We loved the seamless melding of ethnic and Western silhouettes giving them an edgy Indo-modern vibe. All the silhouettes including the draped gilets, fluid dresses, structured jackets, and layered separates exuded a sensual, romantic, and bohemian charm, and an ageless appeal. The light, effortless, and versatile outfits also showcased the label’s and Tarun’s personal deep-rooted commitment to craftsmanship and heritage. We could see elegant and subtle displays of hand-embroidered chikankari reinterpreted in a contemporary design language, while rabari craft was revived through vintage replicas and fresh, archive-inspired styles.
The Singh Twins’ signature geometric prints, first introduced in Tarun Tahiliani’s 2015 collaboration, made a come- back in a delicate summer palette of ecru, blush, sage, and taupe, rendered on linen, chanderi, georgette, organza, and jersey.
“This collection speaks to the multifaceted urban woman—her wardrobe evolving as she moves through life, accumulating pieces that reflect her journey and achievements,” Tarun says as he explains the idea behind his latest pret collection from OTT.